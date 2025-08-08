Phillies vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies play the Texas Rangers.

Phillies vs Rangers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (65-49) vs. Texas Rangers (60-56)

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Friday, August 8, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: MLB Network, CW33, and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-132) | TEX: (+112)

PHI: (-132) | TEX: (+112) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164)

PHI: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 10-3, 2.34 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Rangers) - 9-6, 3.22 ERA

The Phillies will call on Cristopher Sanchez (10-3) against the Rangers and Merrill Kelly (9-6). Sanchez's team is 13-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sanchez's team has won 78.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (15-4). The Rangers have gone 10-10-0 ATS in Kelly's 20 starts with a set spread. The Rangers have a 3-5 record in Kelly's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (52.7%)

Phillies vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Phillies, Texas is the underdog at +112, and Philadelphia is -132 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Philadelphia is +136 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Rangers contest on Aug. 8 has been set at 7.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 56 wins in the 87 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 45-21 when favored by -132 or more this year.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 43 of their 107 opportunities.

In 107 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 54-53-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have gone 21-37 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.2% of those games).

Texas has gone 6-22 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (21.4%).

The Rangers have played in 115 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-65-2).

The Rangers have put together a 64-51-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.7% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 108 hits and an OBP of .379 this season. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .585.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 83rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.425) thanks to 39 extra-base hits. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Turner brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Bryce Harper is batting .266 with a .502 slugging percentage and 48 RBI this year.

Nick Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 114 hits, an OBP of .306 plus a slugging percentage of .430.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is hitting .227 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 144th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 130th and he is 147th in slugging.

Josh Smith's .405 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .269 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 100th in slugging.

Corey Seager has an on-base percentage of .367 and has 81 hits, both team-best marks for the Rangers.

Wyatt Langford is hitting .243 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 45 walks.

