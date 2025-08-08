Phillies vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
In MLB action on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies play the Texas Rangers.
Phillies vs Rangers Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (65-49) vs. Texas Rangers (60-56)
- Date: Friday, August 8, 2025
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: MLB Network, CW33, and NBCS-PH
Phillies vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-132) | TEX: (+112)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Phillies vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 10-3, 2.34 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Rangers) - 9-6, 3.22 ERA
The Phillies will call on Cristopher Sanchez (10-3) against the Rangers and Merrill Kelly (9-6). Sanchez's team is 13-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sanchez's team has won 78.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (15-4). The Rangers have gone 10-10-0 ATS in Kelly's 20 starts with a set spread. The Rangers have a 3-5 record in Kelly's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Phillies vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (52.7%)
Phillies vs Rangers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Phillies, Texas is the underdog at +112, and Philadelphia is -132 playing on the road.
Phillies vs Rangers Spread
- The Rangers are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Philadelphia is +136 to cover the runline.
Phillies vs Rangers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Phillies versus Rangers contest on Aug. 8 has been set at 7.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Phillies vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Phillies have come away with 56 wins in the 87 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Philadelphia has a record of 45-21 when favored by -132 or more this year.
- The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 43 of their 107 opportunities.
- In 107 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 54-53-0 against the spread.
- The Rangers have gone 21-37 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.2% of those games).
- Texas has gone 6-22 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (21.4%).
- The Rangers have played in 115 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-65-2).
- The Rangers have put together a 64-51-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.7% of the time).
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 108 hits and an OBP of .379 this season. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .585.
- Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 83rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.425) thanks to 39 extra-base hits. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Turner brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI.
- Bryce Harper is batting .266 with a .502 slugging percentage and 48 RBI this year.
- Nick Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 114 hits, an OBP of .306 plus a slugging percentage of .430.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien is hitting .227 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .303.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 144th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 130th and he is 147th in slugging.
- Josh Smith's .405 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .269 with an on-base percentage of .345.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 100th in slugging.
- Corey Seager has an on-base percentage of .367 and has 81 hits, both team-best marks for the Rangers.
- Wyatt Langford is hitting .243 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 45 walks.
