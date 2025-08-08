Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (59-55) vs. Chicago White Sox (42-73)

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Friday, August 8, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and CLEG

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-166) | CHW: (+140)

CLE: (-166) | CHW: (+140) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (-100) | CHW: +1.5 (-120)

CLE: -1.5 (-100) | CHW: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 7-9, 4.44 ERA vs Aaron Civale (White Sox) - 3-6, 3.99 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (7-9) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (3-6) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Bibee and his team have a record of 12-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Bibee's team has won 63.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-4). The White Sox have gone 6-8-0 against the spread when Civale starts. The White Sox have a 3-9 record in Civale's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (52.7%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-White Sox, Cleveland is the favorite at -166, and Chicago is +140 playing at home.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The Guardians are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-100 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -120 to cover.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-White Sox contest on Aug. 8, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (64.4%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 7-1 when favored by -166 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 50 of their 111 opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 58-53-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have a 38-69 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Chicago has a record of 18-46 (28.1%).

In the 110 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-53-8).

The White Sox have put together a 61-49-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.5% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 124 hits and an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .520. He's batting .296.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is hitting .284 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks, while slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is 22nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Kwan takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with an RBI.

Carlos Santana has 84 hits this season and has a slash line of .227/.318/.338.

Kyle Manzardo has been key for Cleveland with 74 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .460.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi has 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .226. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Luis Robert's .309 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .226 while slugging .368.

He is 146th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 140th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Lenyn Sosa has a team-high slugging percentage (.440) while pacing the White Sox in hits (97).

Mike Tauchman is hitting .279 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

7/13/2025: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/12/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/11/2025: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/10/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/9/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/8/2025: 1-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

1-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/11/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/10/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/9/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

