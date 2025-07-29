2 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Tuesday 7/29/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Jul 29 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Milwaukee Brewers have really struggled to score in the first inning this season, ranking last in YRFI rate (20.8%). Incredibly, that clip drops to 11.1% at home.

That should give us confidence in Chicago Cubs right-hander Colin Rea pitching a scoreless first inning. While Rea hardly has incredible numbers this year, he's roughly a league-average arm the first time through the order with a 4.14 xFIP, 20.9% strikeout rate, and 6.5% walk rate. That's been good enough to net him a NRFI in 11 of 17 starts.

Rea's biggest issue has been home runs, but he should get an assist from the Brewers. Milwaukee has MLB's second-worst ISO in the first inning (.104), leading to the second-fewest dingers (9).

Right-hander Quinn Priester will get the start for the Brewers, and he's put up solid numbers the first time through the order via a 3.28 xFIP, 23.8% strikeout rate, 7.1% walk rate, and 57.0% ground-ball rate. That's contributed to him logging a NRFI in 10 of 15 outings.

The Cubs won't be an easy matchup for Priester, but America Family Field is one of the league's most pitcher-friendly ballparks. Our Jim Sannes notes that the righty's K rate has been up of late, too, and he likes the over on Priester's strikeout prop.

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Jul 30 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

These are good NRFI odds for a matchup with an 8.0-run total, and we should like the chances of Sean Manaea and Ryan Bergert combining for a scoreless opening inning. Neither lineup is a scary matchup, as the New York Mets have a 22.2% YRFI rate on the road while the San Diego Padres have a 24.0% YRFI rate at home.

San Diego's Bergert is probably lucky to have a 2.82 ERA, but he's been crushing it the first time through the order with a 3.43 xFIP and 31.5% strikeout rate in the split. He hasn't been scored upon in the first frame in any of his six starts. Although the right-hander is projected to face three straight Mets lefties to open the game, he's posted a 26.9% K rate against that handedness this season.

Manaea is making just his fourth appearance in 2025, but early returns have been fantastic, as the southpaw is sporting a 2.77 xERA and 36.0% strikeout rate through 12 1/3 innings. Although his 13.0% swinging-strike rate suggests that his strikeout rate will regress some, that's still a strong mark. He hasn't allowed any runs the first time through the order this season.

Both offenses have been in the bottom third in first-inning wRC+ this month, further pointing to a NRFI.

Log in to your FanDuel account to see your exclusive Dinger Tuesdays offer for tonight's MLB games! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.