2 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Friday 8/29/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

This Miami Marlins-New York Mets matchup carries a 7.5-run total at pitcher-friendly Citi Field, which is a good sign we can get a NRFI from starters Eury Perez and Jonah Tong.

Tong is a highly-touted Mets prospect making his MLB debut. While it's always difficult to know how a player's first start in the big leagues will go, the 22-year-old righty has crushed it across Double-A and Triple-A this season, amassing a 2.16 xFIP, 40.5% strikeout rate, and 52.9% ground-ball rate. A 10.6% walk rate is a bit concerning, but it's otherwise hard to argue with those marks.

The Marlins' lack of familiarity with Tong's stuff should also help him get through the early stages of his start. Further, Miami is a plus matchup in the first inning, as they're just 23rd in YRFI rate (26.9%) in 2025.

Perez has a solid 3.44 ERA through 14 starts, and a 2.91 xERA (91st percentile) suggests it should be even better. He's been lethal the first time through the order with a 31.0% strikeout rate and 7.1% walk rate, helping him to a NRFI in 9 of those 14 outings.

New York has been a middle-of-the-pack team in YRFI rate (29.1%), so this isn't a shy-away spot for Perez, too.

Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians

This is another game showing a 7.5-run total, as temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s with a slight breeze blowing in at run-suppressing Progressive Field.

Left-hander Logan Allen will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians, and while he's generally put up underwhelming numbers, he's done a solid job of limited contact behind a 37.0% hard-hit rate (78th percentile). Further, he's been far more effective at home (3.89 ERA) versus the road (4.97 ERA), and that's supported by giving up a .324 xwOBA at Progressive Field compared to a .362 xwOBA everywhere else.

Best of all, Allen hasn't allowed earned runs in 20 of his 24 first innings. Facing a righty-heavy Seattle Mariners lineup isn't ideal, but they're roughly average in YRFI rate (29.1%), and the cooler temperatures lessen the chances of a Cal Raleigh dinger.

If Allen gets the job done, George Kirby should be able to finish the deal. He's logged a NRFI in 14 of his 17 starts and has solid marks across the board with a 3.47 xFIP, 24.6% K rate, 6.6% BB rate, and 44.9% GB rate. While the Guardians are another team that's neutral in YRFI rate (28.0%), their active roster owns the league's third-worst wRC+ versus RHP (92).

