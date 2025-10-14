MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 14
Will Shohei Ohtani or Teoscar Hernandez go yard on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 14, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 31.5% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 131 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 150 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 150 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 155 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 141 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 146 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 134 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 51 games