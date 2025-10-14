FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (2-0) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-0-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Sharks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-245)Sharks (+195)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (63.4%)

Hurricanes vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-118 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is -104.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Sharks on Oct. 14, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Carolina is the favorite, -245 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +195 underdog despite being at home.

