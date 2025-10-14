NHL
Hurricanes vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 14
The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the San Jose Sharks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Sharks Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (2-0) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-0-2)
- Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-245)
|Sharks (+195)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (63.4%)
Hurricanes vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-118 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is -104.
Hurricanes vs Sharks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Sharks on Oct. 14, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.
Hurricanes vs Sharks Moneyline
- Carolina is the favorite, -245 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +195 underdog despite being at home.