Hurricanes vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 14

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (2-0) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-0-2)

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Tuesday, October 14, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-245) Sharks (+195) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (63.4%)

Hurricanes vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-118 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is -104.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Sharks on Oct. 14, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Moneyline

Carolina is the favorite, -245 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +195 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!