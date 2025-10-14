MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 14
Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Freddy Peralta exceed 5.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 14, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
- Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 33 appearances