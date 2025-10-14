Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 2 on Oct. 14
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Tuesday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the NLCS.
Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (97-65)
- Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: truTV, TBS, and HBO Max
Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-124) | MIL: (+106)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+146) | MIL: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)
Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 12-8, 2.49 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 17-6, 2.70 ERA
The probable starters are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA) for the Dodgers and Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.70 ERA) for the Brewers. Yamamoto's team is 14-18-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Yamamoto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 17-14. The Brewers have a 20-15-0 ATS record in Peralta's 35 starts that had a set spread. The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Peralta's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those matchups.
Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Dodgers win (50.3%)
Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline
- Milwaukee is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -124 favorite on the road.
Dodgers vs Brewers Spread
- The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Brewers. The Dodgers are +146 to cover the spread, while the Brewers are -176.
Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under
- Dodgers versus Brewers on Oct. 14 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over +102 and the under set at -124.
Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 147 games this season and have come away with the win 86 times (58.5%) in those contests.
- This year Los Angeles has won 81 of 135 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 80 of their 167 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Dodgers are 73-94-0 against the spread in their 167 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Brewers have compiled a 34-27 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55.7% of those games).
- Milwaukee has a record of 23-19 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (54.8%).
- The Brewers have combined with opponents to go over the total 82 times this season for an 82-81-2 record against the over/under.
- The Brewers have collected a 91-74-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.2% of the time).
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 172 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .622. He's batting .282.
- He is 24th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Mookie Betts is hitting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- He is 69th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Freddie Freeman has 164 hits this season and has a slash line of .295/.367/.502.
- Freeman brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
- Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 158 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .461.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang has a .359 on-base percentage and a .435 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Brewers. He's batting .288.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 16th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 64 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .343.
- He ranks 51st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- William Contreras is hitting .260 with 28 doubles, 17 home runs and 84 walks.
- Jackson Chourio paces his team with 148 hits.
Dodgers vs Brewers Head to Head
- 10/13/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/20/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 7/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/18/2025: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 7/9/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 7/8/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/7/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/15/2024: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/14/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/13/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
