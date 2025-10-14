Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 2 on Oct. 14

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the NLCS.

Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (97-65)

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Tuesday, October 14, 2025 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: truTV, TBS, and HBO Max

Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-124) | MIL: (+106)

LAD: (-124) | MIL: (+106) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+146) | MIL: +1.5 (-176)

LAD: -1.5 (+146) | MIL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 12-8, 2.49 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 17-6, 2.70 ERA

The probable starters are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA) for the Dodgers and Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.70 ERA) for the Brewers. Yamamoto's team is 14-18-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Yamamoto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 17-14. The Brewers have a 20-15-0 ATS record in Peralta's 35 starts that had a set spread. The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Peralta's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (50.3%)

Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -124 favorite on the road.

Dodgers vs Brewers Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Brewers. The Dodgers are +146 to cover the spread, while the Brewers are -176.

Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under

Dodgers versus Brewers on Oct. 14 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over +102 and the under set at -124.

Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 147 games this season and have come away with the win 86 times (58.5%) in those contests.

This year Los Angeles has won 81 of 135 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 80 of their 167 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 73-94-0 against the spread in their 167 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have compiled a 34-27 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55.7% of those games).

Milwaukee has a record of 23-19 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (54.8%).

The Brewers have combined with opponents to go over the total 82 times this season for an 82-81-2 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have collected a 91-74-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.2% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 172 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .622. He's batting .282.

He is 24th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Mookie Betts is hitting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 69th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging in the major leagues.

Freddie Freeman has 164 hits this season and has a slash line of .295/.367/.502.

Freeman brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 158 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .461.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has a .359 on-base percentage and a .435 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Brewers. He's batting .288.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 16th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Christian Yelich is hitting .264 with 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 64 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 51st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage in MLB.

William Contreras is hitting .260 with 28 doubles, 17 home runs and 84 walks.

Jackson Chourio paces his team with 148 hits.

Dodgers vs Brewers Head to Head

10/13/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/20/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/18/2025: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/9/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/8/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/7/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/15/2024: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/14/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/13/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

