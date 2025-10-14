FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Ducks vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Anaheim Ducks versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Ducks vs Penguins Game Info

  • Anaheim Ducks (1-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Ducks (-152)Penguins (+126)6.5Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Penguins win (52%)

Ducks vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Penguins. The Ducks are +156 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -194.

Ducks vs Penguins Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Ducks-Penguins on Oct. 14, with the over being +102 and the under -128.

Ducks vs Penguins Moneyline

  • The Ducks vs Penguins moneyline has Anaheim as a -152 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +126 underdog on the road.

