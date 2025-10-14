Ducks vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 14

The Anaheim Ducks versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Ducks vs Penguins Game Info

Anaheim Ducks (1-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1)

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

10:30 p.m. ET

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Ducks (-152) Penguins (+126) 6.5 Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (52%)

Ducks vs Penguins Puck Line

The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Penguins. The Ducks are +156 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -194.

Ducks vs Penguins Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Ducks-Penguins on Oct. 14, with the over being +102 and the under -128.

Ducks vs Penguins Moneyline

The Ducks vs Penguins moneyline has Anaheim as a -152 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +126 underdog on the road.

