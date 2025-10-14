Stars vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 14

The Dallas Stars will take on the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Tuesday.

Stars vs Wild Game Info

Dallas Stars (2-0) vs. Minnesota Wild (2-1)

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Tuesday, October 14, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN

Stars vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-194) Wild (+158) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (59.9%)

Stars vs Wild Puck Line

The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Stars. The Wild are -154 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +126.

Stars vs Wild Over/Under

The Stars-Wild matchup on Oct. 14 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.

Stars vs Wild Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -194 favorite at home.

