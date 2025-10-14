NHL
Stars vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 14
The Dallas Stars will take on the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Tuesday.
Stars vs Wild Game Info
- Dallas Stars (2-0) vs. Minnesota Wild (2-1)
- Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN
Stars vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-194)
|Wild (+158)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (59.9%)
Stars vs Wild Puck Line
- The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Stars. The Wild are -154 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +126.
Stars vs Wild Over/Under
- The Stars-Wild matchup on Oct. 14 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.
Stars vs Wild Moneyline
- Minnesota is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -194 favorite at home.