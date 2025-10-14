FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Stars vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Dallas Stars will take on the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Wild Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (2-0) vs. Minnesota Wild (2-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN

Stars vs Wild Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-194)Wild (+158)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Stars win (59.9%)

Stars vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Stars. The Wild are -154 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +126.

Stars vs Wild Over/Under

  • The Stars-Wild matchup on Oct. 14 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -130 and the under is +106.

Stars vs Wild Moneyline

  • Minnesota is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -194 favorite at home.

