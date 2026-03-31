2 Best MLB Props for Tuesday 3/31/26

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are today's best MLB home run picks?

MLB Player Props for Today

The Miami Marlins' offense can have success today in a date with Erick Fedde.

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Agustin Ramirez -145 View more odds in Sportsbook

Fedde, a veteran right-hander, posted an ugly 5.60 SIERA last year while recording a lowly 13.3% strikeout rate. Yikes.

Ramirez is coming off a big rookie campaign, one where he popped 21 homers. He fared better against righties (.310 wOBA) than southpaws (.281), and he can take advantage of the friendly matchup with Fedde.

Once Fedde is out of the game, Ramirez will still be in a good spot as the Chicago White Sox's bullpen was next to last in xFIP a year ago.

Juan Soto to notch at least two bases is my favorite player prop for Tuesday.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Juan Soto +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

One of the game's elite bats, Soto generated a .390 wOBA and .429 expected wOBA last year in his first season with the New York Mets. He roasted right-handed pitching to the tune of a .412 wOBA and 48.5% hard-hit rate, and tonight he'll be up against righty Andre Pallante.

Typically, one of the negatives with Soto in this market is how much he walks, but that's not quite as big of a concern today due to Pallante posting an 8.7% walk rate in 2025. When you combine that with Pallante's 15.5% K rate, Soto should be putting the ball in play.

It also helps that the St. Louis Cardinals' bullpen has a measly 12.8% strikeout rate so far this season, which means Soto should have a good matchup every trip to the plate today.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.