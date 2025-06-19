Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Thunder vs. Pacers for Game 6 of the NBA Finals

The NBA Finals are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the top plays at each position. Single-game DFS contests on FanDuel now have a 1.5x multiplier for the MVP spot, so the player used in that spot will see their salary increase while still accumulating 1.5x the points.

Let's dive into Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Thunder-Pacers in Game 6

Game Preview

All NBA odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Thunder -6.5

Thunder -6.5 Total: 222.5

222.5 Pace Rankings: Thunder (5th), Pacers (7th)

Thunder-Pacers Studs to Target

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($26,100 MVP/$17,400 UTIL) -- After scoring 31 points, dishing out 10 assists, and totaling 6 stocks (steals plus blocks) in OKC's Game 5 victory, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has now notched at least 55 FanDuel points (FDPs) in three of five games this series. With the Pacers allowing the highest free-throw rate (33.5%) among playoff teams, SGA carries a massive floor; his impressive shot-making in the mid-range and ability to accumulate stocks gives him the highest ceiling of any player in this matchup by a decent margin.

Jalen Williams ($18,600 MVP/$12,400 UTIL) -- Tyrese Haliburton is a true game-time decision due to a strained calf injury ahead of Game 6, so I'm avoiding him at his salary regardless of his status. Instead of taking a shot at Haliburton, I'll consider Jalen Williams, who tallied 33-plus FDPs in each of the first four games of the Finals before exploding for 55.2 FDPs in Game 5.

Thunder-Pacers Mid-Range Options

Pascal Siakam ($17,700 MVP/$11,800 UTIL) -- Pascal Siakam has been the most consistent player for the Pacers in this series, and he'll likely see even more usage in Game 6 given Haliburton's status. Considering Siakam has posted 51-plus FDPs in back-to-back contests and will likely see an increase in usage given Haliburton's status, I don't mind taking him as a contrarian MVP option despite the Thunder being favored on Thursday.

Chet Holmgren ($13,800 MVP/$9,200 UTIL) -- The playing time has been fantastic for Chet Holmgren, as the two-way big man has logged 33-plus minutes in three consecutive outings, resulting in him supplying 31-plus FDPs in each of those contests. Along with Holmgren providing upside via blocks, he's averaging 9.6 RPG on a team-high 17.0 rebound chances per game in the NBA Finals, giving us a solid floor and formidable ceiling if he remains engaged on the offensive end of the court.

Thunder-Pacers Value Plays

T.J. McConnell ($5,700 MVP/$3,800 UTIL) -- Despite Indiana falling short in Game 5, the performance from T.J. McConnell didn't go unnoticed, with the veteran guard contributing 18 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals en route to 31.8 FDPs in only 21 minutes. McConnell has now accrued 29-plus FDPs in three of his last four appearances, and his usage and minutes could climb if Haliburton is out or limited for Game 6.

Luguentz Dort ($4,200 MVP/$2,800 UTIL) -- This continues to be a head-scratching salary for Luguentz Dort despite his volatile nature on the offensive end of the court, but he's played at least 32 minutes in four of the five Finals games and registered 31-plus FDPs in two of those starts. Although I love Dort's ability to knock down shots from deep and rack up stocks quickly, Cason Wallace ($3,300 MVP/$2,200 UTIL) is another salary-saving option to consider from OKC in case this game gets out of hand early or Dort gets into foul trouble.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

