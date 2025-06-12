2025 FIFA Club World Cup: Free Printable Bracket, Schedule, and Betting Odds
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kicks off on June 14th, with matches taking place at venues across the U.S. as 32 teams compete for the championship title.
We've put together a free printable bracket, along with a breakdown of the tournament format and Club World Cup betting odds for each team to win.
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Format Explained
The tournament features 32 teams divided into 8 groups. Each team plays every other team in its group once in a round-robin format. After all group matches are completed, the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Schedule
Here are the dates for the group stage and knockout rounds:
- Group Stage: June 14th to June 26th
- Round of 16: June 28th to July 1st
- Quarterfinals: July 4th to July 5th
- Semifinals: July 8th to July 9th
- Final: July 13th
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Groups
Here is a breakdown of each group:
- Group A: Al Ahly, FC Porto, Inter Miami, Palmeiras
- Group B: Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Paris St-Germain, Seattle Sounders
- Group C: Auckland City, Benfica, Boca Juniors, Bayern Munich
- Group D: Chelsea, ES Tunis, Flamengo, LAFC
- Group E: Inter, Monterrey, River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds
- Group F: Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense, Mamelodi Sundowns, Ulsan
- Group G: Al Ain, Juventus, Manchester City, Wydad
- Group H: Al Hilal, RB Salzburg, Pachuca, Real Madrid
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Printable Bracket
You can download our free Club World Cup printable bracket, or take a look below.
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Betting Odds
Here are the betting odds for each team to win the FIFA Club World Cup, as of June 12th on FanDuel Sportsbook.
FIFA Club World Cup Winner 2025
Odds
|Real Madrid
|+410
|Paris St-G
|+470
|Man City
|+500
|Bayern Munich
|+700
|Chelsea
|+1100
|Atletico Madrid
|+1500
|Inter
|+1500
