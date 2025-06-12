2025 FIFA Club World Cup: Free Printable Bracket, Schedule, and Betting Odds

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kicks off on June 14th, with matches taking place at venues across the U.S. as 32 teams compete for the championship title.

We've put together a free printable bracket, along with a breakdown of the tournament format and Club World Cup betting odds for each team to win.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup Format Explained

The tournament features 32 teams divided into 8 groups. Each team plays every other team in its group once in a round-robin format. After all group matches are completed, the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup Schedule

Here are the dates for the group stage and knockout rounds:

Group Stage : June 14th to June 26th

: June 14th to June 26th Round of 16: June 28th to July 1st

June 28th to July 1st Quarterfinals : July 4th to July 5th

: July 4th to July 5th Semifinals : July 8th to July 9th

: July 8th to July 9th Final: July 13th

2025 FIFA Club World Cup Groups

Here is a breakdown of each group:

Group A : Al Ahly, FC Porto, Inter Miami, Palmeiras

: Al Ahly, FC Porto, Inter Miami, Palmeiras Group B: Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Paris St-Germain, Seattle Sounders

Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Paris St-Germain, Seattle Sounders Group C : Auckland City, Benfica, Boca Juniors, Bayern Munich

: Auckland City, Benfica, Boca Juniors, Bayern Munich Group D : Chelsea, ES Tunis, Flamengo, LAFC

: Chelsea, ES Tunis, Flamengo, LAFC Group E : Inter, Monterrey, River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds

: Inter, Monterrey, River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds Group F : Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense, Mamelodi Sundowns, Ulsan

: Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense, Mamelodi Sundowns, Ulsan Group G : Al Ain, Juventus, Manchester City, Wydad

: Al Ain, Juventus, Manchester City, Wydad Group H: Al Hilal, RB Salzburg, Pachuca, Real Madrid

2025 FIFA Club World Cup Printable Bracket

You can download our free Club World Cup printable bracket, or take a look below.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup Betting Odds

Here are the betting odds for each team to win the FIFA Club World Cup, as of June 12th on FanDuel Sportsbook.

FIFA Club World Cup Winner 2025 Odds Real Madrid +410 Paris St-G +470 Man City +500 Bayern Munich +700 Chelsea +1100 Atletico Madrid +1500 Inter +1500 View Full Table ChevronDown

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!