What Are the Best Teams in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup? Power Ranking All 32 Teams

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The Club World Cup kicks off on Saturday, June 14th, and FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a variety of Club World Cup betting odds.

With teams from all over the globe participating, it's not easy to get a grip on this field. To help you out, here's a team-by-team ranking -- as well as a brief writeup -- for all 32 squads in this summer's tournament.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup Power Rankings

Contenders

1) PSG (+470 Odds to Win the FIFA Club World Cup)

European champions. Been by far the best team in Europe this season and are about to be unleashed on the world. Exciting and effective, PSG are easy on the eye and deadly.

2) Real Madrid (+410)

A new dawn at Real Madrid with Xabi Alonso taking over after a poor season with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm. Madrid only won the European Super Cup in 2024-25, but their squad is loaded and can beat anyone on their day.

3) Manchester City (+500)

A rare trophy-less season for Pep Guardiola, but City will bounce back. Rodri is fit again and will have an instant impact -- as will new arrivals, with the Cityzens splashing the cash once again.

4) Bayern Munich (+700)

Top-heavy team whose best chance to win is outscoring their opponents. Vincent Kompany’s side creates an abundance of chances but are extremely vulnerable at the back, especially against the best teams.

5) Chelsea (+1000)

A young and exciting team who could take the next step after securing silverware -- even if it was the tertiary UEFA competition. Physically a match for anyone, though lack of a top-level striker/finisher could hold them back with new signing Liam Delap not exactly a name to instill fear.

6) Dortmund (+2600)

A capable side who finished the season impressively under new management. Nico Kovac oversaw a drastic transformation to make BVB a team to fear, pushing Barcelona all the way in the Champions League and climbing from 11th to finish in the Bundesliga’s top four.

Pretenders

7) Inter

Experienced team but also old. Were in fact the oldest team in this season’s UCL and were simply out-classed and out-run by the youngest UCL squad (PSG) in the final. That could occur again here, and a new manager on the eve of the tournament can’t be viewed as a positive.

8) Atletico Madrid

Delivered another meh season in 2024-25, finishing without a trophy and a distant third in La Liga. Record in knockout competitions gets worse by the year. It’s now eight seasons since they made it past the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Likely to get eliminated the first time they meet a good team in the US.

9) Juventus

A managerial merry-go-round hindered any sort of title charge this season, but Juve did at least finish in the top four in Serie A. While nicknamed "The Old Lady," this Juventus team is the opposite -- it’s extremely young and inexperienced and lacks killer instinct.

Dark Horses

10) Flamengo

The most dangerous non-European team. Former Atletico and Chelsea full-back Felipe Luis is the man in charge, and he has overseen an incredible first few eight months at the controls, winning three trophies. Fla play in a very European way, something uncommon in South American football, and boast some excellent players. Could cause an upset or two.

11) Benfica

Chaotic and fun. That’s Benfica. Bruno Lage’s side pack a punch up top, but their all-out-attack style leaves them exceptionally vulnerable at the back. Have the capability to bloody the nose of some of the better sides but will ultimately get swatted aside.

12) Palmeiras

Strong Brazilian side with a winning culture. Palmeiras are a well-built team who splashed the cash to make them even more dangerous. Abel Ferreira knows how to get over the line, and that could make Verdao a problem in the US.

Hopeful Underdogs

13) Porto

Not the dominant team of yesteryear. A young and inexperienced side will grace the US looking to make the last 16, but that’s about as far as they’ll go. Drawn in a competitive group, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them exit earlier.

14) Al-Hilal

Big spending Saudis who now have an elite coach at the helm. Al-Hilal have a top-level European spine with plenty of flair to cause problems for opponents and will expect to qualify from Group H alongside Real Madrid. Going further will be tough, though.

15) Inter Miami

Home advantage and some of world football’s best players from 10 years ago, Inter Miami are in with a realistic chance of qualifying from Group A. If they are to do so, they’ll need Lionel Messi to roll back the years again and drag them through.

16) Botafogo

Slowly rebuilding after league and Libertadores double, which led to a host of players leaving, along with manager Artur Jorge. It’s been slow progress, but they are still not near those previous levels and find them in a group with two juggernauts.

17) Fluminense

From Libertadores winners to near relegation, Fluminense’s last two seasons have been turbulent. They survived dropping into Serie B on the final day of last season, but there have been positive signs lately. Drawn in a kind group.

18) River Plate

A big name in world football but on the decline. River take an aging squad to the US, and they haven’t been able to hit the heights of 2023 when they won three trophies. Drawn in a welcoming group, on paper, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them depart early.

19) Boca Juniors

Like their Argentinean rivals, a team on the decline. Could easily get over-run at the Club World Cup given the age of their spine. Up against two vibrant European sides in the group and should struggle to make it to the last 16.

20) LAFC

The last team to qualify for the tournament, LAFC have the attacking capabilities to make things interesting in Group D. Unfortunately, they aren’t secure defensively, and that could prove costly against two strong sides.

Could Be Underestimated

21) RB Salzburg

The lowest ranked European side. Salzburg have had two poor seasons by their standards, failing to win the Austrian Bundesliga in both. Performances in Europe were equally as concerning. They could struggle to get out of Group H.

22) Monterrey

A real turbulent ride of late. Eliminated early in the Liga MX playoffs after only making the play-in, and the same in the CONCACAF Champions League -- all despite some big-name players, headlined by Sergio Ramos, and a proven coach in Martin Demichelis. If it clicks, they could be a threat in a weak-looking group.

23) Pachuca

Gave a very good account of themselves in the Intercontinental Cup -- the newly named, old format of the Club World Cup -- when beating South America's Botafogo and Africa's Al Ahly en route to the final. Could be awkward opponents for Al-Hilal and Salzburg.

24) Mamelodi Sundowns

They may play in South Africa, but the Mamelodi Sundowns are being overlooked heading into the CWC. In a group where there is only one standout team (Dortmund), this flexible and vibrant side can surprise people.

25) Wydad

The Moroccan side have been drawn in a tough group, but their compact and counter approach could see them be a difficult team to beat. Think Morocco at the 2022 World Cup. I’m not saying they’ll get to the semis, but they could surprise.

No Hopers

26) Seattle Sounders

Will have home-field advantage in the loud Lumen Field but head into the CWC in iffy form. Drawn in a tough group alongside two European powerhouses and will struggle.

27) Al Ahly

The Egyptian champions have dominated Africa in recent years, winning four of the last six CONCACAF Champions League titles. A recent managerial change could hinder their chances in a competitive group.

28) Ulsan

Ulsan are a team on the decline. Having won three straight K-League titles, they have started the season poorly, being dumped out of the AFC Champions League and well off the pace domestically. Little is expected.

29) Al Ain

Games involving Al Ain will be fun. They attack with flair but simply don’t and can’t defend. That lack of defensive ability piles even more pressure on out-scoring teams, which simply won’t happen against high-caliber opposition.

30) Urawa

Not the power they once were. The Red Diamonds have finished well off the pace in the J-League the last few seasons and are a bottom-half team this campaign. It could be a short trip for the Japanese side.

31) Esperance Tunis

A candidate to be the lowest scorers at the tournament. Their attack is limited, and while they could frustrate with a stubborn defense, they won’t score enough goals to be a threat to qualify.

32) Auckland

Did you know that Auckland are an amateur side? With the best New Zealand teams participating in the A-League, and the A-League under AFC jurisdictions, there is a loophole for Oceania teams to qualify for this event. Should get emphatically thumped in all three group games.

Place any soccer wager between June 9th and June 15th and get Bonus Bets IMMEDIATELY regardless of if your bet wins or loses! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jake Osgathorpe is not a FanDuel employee. Wagering based on the above content does not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Jake Osgathorpe is deputy football editor at Sporting Life and This Week’s Acca.