2 Best CONCACAF Gold Cup Bets and Player Props for USA vs. Saudi Arabia

The United States Men's National Team got off to a blazing start in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, cruising to a 5-0 victory over Trinidad & Tobago.

Following the convincing win to begin the competition, the USMNT is set to face Saudi Arabia on Thursday at 9:15 p.m. ET.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Betting Picks for USA vs. Saudi Arabia

It was all smiles for the players in red, white, and blue in their opening match versus Trinidad & Tobago, but Saudi Arabia is going to be a step up in competition on Thursday. Saudi Arabia enters Thursday's match having defeated Haiti 1-0 in their first contest in Group D, with the decisive goal being a 21-minute penalty scored by Saleh Al-Shehri.

There are plenty of expectations for the USMNT to put the ball in the back of the net with -750 odds for over 0.5 goals and -136 odds for over 1.5 goals scored, and they are sitting at -185 odds to win this game outright. Although Saudi Arabia is a team that is content to give up possession -- evidenced by Haiti having 57% of possession in their first contest -- they have a compact defense that tends to try to force mistakes and get out into transition.

Before the USMNT steamrolled Trinidad & Tobago, their defense flashed plenty of weaknesses against Turkey and Switzerland, and manager Mauricio Pochettino is without a handful of notable players on the squad. With the US showcasing some firepower on the attack and Saudi Arabia being a better team than Trinidad & Tobago, there is value in taking both teams to score in this showdown.

One of the many reasons why the USMNT flourished in their blowout win over Trinidad & Tobago was due to the performance of Diego Luna. Luna was spectacular in the front line for Pochettino's squad, delivering two assists while also totaling threes shots (two on target).

Given Luna's aggressive nature, and his current role on a team in desperate need of someone to keep opponents honest, I like his chances of being involved in a goal-scoring opportunity again versus Saudi Arabia. Even though Luna has been limited to 73 or fewer minutes in each of his three appearances for the USMNT this summer, two of those were friendlies, and he was likely subbed out early in the latest match due to the team being up by a wide margin.

On top of that, Real Salt Lake -- the team Luna plays for in the MLS -- doesn't have their next match until June 28, as the league is on an international break right now, so his playing time shouldn't be much of a concern. While it's going to be tougher for the USMNT to find holes in Saudi Arabia's defense, Luna should be plenty active in the club's attack on Thursday.

You can also check out our latest 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup printable bracket, which includes the schedule and groups for the event.

Get a No Sweat Token for ANY wager on the USA vs. Saudi Arabia CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match taking place on June 19th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.