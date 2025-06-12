2025 Concacaf Gold Cup: Free Printable Bracket, Schedule, and Betting Odds
The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup kicks off on June 14th, with matches taking place at venues in the U.S. and Canada as 16 national teams compete for the championship title.
We've put together a free printable bracket, along with a breakdown of the tournament format and betting odds for each team to win.
2025 Gold Cup Format Explained
The tournament features 16 teams divided into 4 groups. Each team plays every other team in its group once in a round-robin format. After all group matches are completed, the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.
2025 Gold Cup Schedule
Here are the dates for the group stage and knockout rounds:
- Group Stage: June 14th to June 24th
- Quarterfinals: June 28th to June 29th
- Semifinals: July 2nd
- Final: July 6th
2025 Gold Cup Groups
Here is a breakdown of each group:
- Group A: Mexico, Costa Rica, Suriname, Dominican Republic
- Group B: Canada, Honduras, El Salvador, Curacao
- Group C: Panama, Jamaica, Guatemala, Guadeloupe
- Group D: United States, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia
2025 Gold Cup Printable Bracket
You can download our free printable bracket here, or take a look below.
2025 Gold Cup Betting Odds
Here are the betting odds for each team to win the Gold Cup, as of June 12th on FanDuel Sportsbook.
CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 Winner
Odds
|USA
|+190
|Mexico
|+190
|Canada
|+650
|Saudi Arabia
|+850
|Panama
|+1500
|Jamaica
|+1700
|Costa Rica
|+2200
