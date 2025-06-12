2025 Concacaf Gold Cup: Free Printable Bracket, Schedule, and Betting Odds

The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup kicks off on June 14th, with matches taking place at venues in the U.S. and Canada as 16 national teams compete for the championship title.

We've put together a free printable bracket, along with a breakdown of the tournament format and betting odds for each team to win.

2025 Gold Cup Format Explained

The tournament features 16 teams divided into 4 groups. Each team plays every other team in its group once in a round-robin format. After all group matches are completed, the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

2025 Gold Cup Schedule

Here are the dates for the group stage and knockout rounds:

Group Stage : June 14th to June 24th

: June 14th to June 24th Quarterfinals : June 28th to June 29th

: June 28th to June 29th Semifinals : July 2nd

: July 2nd Final: July 6th

2025 Gold Cup Groups

Here is a breakdown of each group:

Group A : Mexico, Costa Rica, Suriname, Dominican Republic

: Mexico, Costa Rica, Suriname, Dominican Republic Group B : Canada, Honduras, El Salvador, Curacao

: Canada, Honduras, El Salvador, Curacao Group C : Panama, Jamaica, Guatemala, Guadeloupe

: Panama, Jamaica, Guatemala, Guadeloupe Group D: United States, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia

2025 Gold Cup Printable Bracket

2025 Gold Cup Betting Odds

Here are the betting odds for each team to win the Gold Cup, as of June 12th on FanDuel Sportsbook.

CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 Winner Odds USA +190 Mexico +190 Canada +650 Saudi Arabia +850 Panama +1500 Jamaica +1700 Costa Rica +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

