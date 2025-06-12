FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Soccer iconSoccer

Explore Soccer

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Soccer

2025 Concacaf Gold Cup: Free Printable Bracket, Schedule, and Betting Odds

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 Concacaf Gold Cup: Free Printable Bracket, Schedule, and Betting Odds

The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup kicks off on June 14th, with matches taking place at venues in the U.S. and Canada as 16 national teams compete for the championship title.

We've put together a free printable bracket, along with a breakdown of the tournament format and betting odds for each team to win.

2025 Gold Cup Format Explained

The tournament features 16 teams divided into 4 groups. Each team plays every other team in its group once in a round-robin format. After all group matches are completed, the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

2025 Gold Cup Schedule

Here are the dates for the group stage and knockout rounds:

  • Group Stage: June 14th to June 24th
  • Quarterfinals: June 28th to June 29th
  • Semifinals: July 2nd
  • Final: July 6th

2025 Gold Cup Groups

Here is a breakdown of each group:

  • Group A: Mexico, Costa Rica, Suriname, Dominican Republic
  • Group B: Canada, Honduras, El Salvador, Curacao
  • Group C: Panama, Jamaica, Guatemala, Guadeloupe
  • Group D: United States, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia

2025 Gold Cup Printable Bracket

You can download our free printable bracket here, or take a look below.

2025 Gold Cup Betting Odds

Here are the betting odds for each team to win the Gold Cup, as of June 12th on FanDuel Sportsbook.

CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 Winner
Odds
USA+190
Mexico+190
Canada+650
Saudi Arabia+850
Panama+1500
Jamaica+1700
Costa Rica+2200

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup