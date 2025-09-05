2 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for Ole Miss at Kentucky

The SEC is wasting no time with conference play as the Mississippi Rebels and Kentucky Wildcats collide in Week 2.

In Week 1, Ole Miss covered a 33.5-point spread with a 63-7 win against Georgia State while Kentucky stumbled to a 24-16 victory over the Toledo Rockets are 10-point favorites. FanDuel Sportsbook's college football win total odds have the Rebels at 8.5 wins while the Wildcats have total of 4.5.

Even with Kentucky home for Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff, the Cats are still 10-point underdogs. Will Mississippi win big? What are the best bets and player props for Week 2's SEC clash?

All college football betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Ole Miss at Kentucky Betting Picks

This game should be a battle of paces as Ole Miss has the 3rd-fewest seconds per play while Kentucky has the 68th-fewest seconds per play. Usually, this is an even larger margin as the Rebels had the 12th-fewest seconds per play while the Wildcats recorded the 24th-most seconds per play a season ago.

If UK is to keep this close, it will likely do everything in its power to slow this game. Under coach Mark Stoops, the Cats have a way of making games ugly. I'm expecting more of the same on Saturday.

Total Match Points Under Sep 6 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The under becomes more favorable when looking at Kentucky's offense, as well. Week 1 was a struggle with 85 passing yards, 3.7 yards per passing attempt, and two turnovers against Toledo. Quarterback Zach Calzada's struggles contributed to the Wildcats logging -0.61 expected points added (EPA) added per drop back in Week 1, which is tied for the second-lowest mark out of 136 teams, per Game On Paper.

After recording 23 passing attempts compared to 43 rushing attempts in Week 1, Kentucky relying on the run is no secret. Ole Miss replaces most of its experience from 2024's defense, but its strength still sits in the front seven thanks to NFL prospects Suntarine Perkins and Princewill Umanmielen, who are both in the top 160 prospects of NFL Mock Draft Database's 2026 Consensus Big Board.

I don't trust the Cats' passing game, and running right into the teeth of the Rebels' defense could be fruitless. Then factor in Kentucky looking to slow the pace and we have an under brewing for Saturday.

While the Wildcats stumbled to a 4-8 record in 2024, they still had a solid defense that ranked 45th in adjusted EPA allowed per play. However, the unit returned only defensive backs Jonquis Hardaway, Jordan Lovett, and Ty Bryant.

Despite returning experience, Kentucky's secondary was shredded by Toledo as the Rockets recorded 270 passing yards. Meanwhile, Mississippi's Austin Simmons put up gaudy stats, including 341 passing yards and 11.0 yards per passing attempt.

Austin Simmons (MISS) - Passing Yds Austin Simmons (MISS) Over Sep 6 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Cats replacing their entire front seven, such as defensive tackle Deone Walker, could mean a less productive pass rush, too. Kentucky didn't return its entire secondary either as its gem cornerback Maxwell Hairston was a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ultimately, I believe in coach Lane Kiffin's passing attack. Proven by Harrison Wallace's 130 receiving yards in Week 1, the unit still has talented pass-catchers. Simmons will likely keep letting it fly.

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for any college football game(s) taking place on September 6th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.