2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for UConn vs. Florida

After a comfortable victory in the opening round, 1 seed Florida now has to face a much stiffer test in the 8 seed and two-time defending champions UConn.

Can Florida flex its muscle and end UConn's quest for a three-peat? Or does Dan Hurley continue to work his tourney magic?

We're going to run through that in breaking down my read on the game here.

To see thoughts on other games, check out our full men's college basketball tournament predictions page. But for UConn vs. Florida, here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Betting Picks for UConn vs. Florida

Spread Betting Connecticut Mar 23 4:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Florida's the better team and should be able to get the job done.

This is just a lotta points given UConn's pedigree.

It's not all dependent on that pedigree, either. UConn plays at a snail's pace, ranking 340th in adjusted tempo, according to Bart Torvik. It's harder to cover a larger spread when there are fewer possessions in a game, and this is a pace-down spot for the Gators.

UConn also limits opponents beyond the arc, sitting 30th in 3-point attempt rate against, according to Bart Torvik. Florida's 43.9% 3-point attempt rate on offense is 71st in the nation, so this could help keep a lid on things and make the game at least closer than the spread implies.

Liam McNeeley (CONN) - Total Points Liam McNeeley Under Mar 23 4:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the opposing side, Florida's defense also limits opposing three-point attempts. That could create tougher scoring conditions for Liam McNeeley than he usually gets.

For the season, 46.6% of McNeeley's field-goal attempts have been threes. He has shot just 32.1% on those in general, and things have been a bit tougher of late. He was 1-for-8 on Friday night and went 1-for-8 in the Big East Tournament.

These recent bumps have seen McNeeley go under 14.5 points in 6 consecutive games and in 9 of 12 since returning from his January ankle injury. He's a very talented player, so this slump should end eventually; this is just a tough matchup in which to find that regression.

All customers get a Dog of the Day Jackpot Token every day for a moneyline wager on a college basketball game during the second round of the tournament. If your team is the LOWEST seed to win that day, you share $1 MILLION in Bonus Bets with everyone else who used their token on that team. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest men's college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.