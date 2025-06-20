FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Friday's MLB Strikeout Props - June 20

Will George Kirby strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Brady Singer record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 20, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Boston Red Sox at San Francisco Giants

  • Hayden Birdsong (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
  • Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Shane Baz (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs

  • George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

