Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 20

Will George Kirby strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Brady Singer record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 20, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Boston Red Sox at San Francisco Giants

Hayden Birdsong (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays

Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs

George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals