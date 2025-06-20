MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 20
Will George Kirby strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Brady Singer record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 20, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Boston Red Sox at San Francisco Giants
- Hayden Birdsong (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays
- Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Shane Baz (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Matthew Boyd (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals
- Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances