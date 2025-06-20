Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 20

Will Rafael Devers or Willy Adames go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 20, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Boston Red Sox at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) David Hamilton (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Andrew Knizner (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR

+1060 to hit a HR Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 73 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays

Brandon Lowe (Rays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 71 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 71 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Kameron Misner (Rays): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 72 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 72 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 72 games (has homered in 30.6% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 72 games (has homered in 30.6% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 70 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 70 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 73 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 73 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 72 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 70 games

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals