2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Oregon vs. Arizona

After closing as 7.5-point favorites in the opening round, 5 seed Oregon cruised to victory over 12 seed Liberty on Friday night.

On Sunday, though, they face 4 seed Arizona, coming off an easy victory of its own.

Which bets stand out for this second-round matchup? We'll run through where I'm seeing value below.

To see thoughts on other games, check out our full men's college basketball tournament predictions page. But for Oregon vs. Arizona, here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Betting Picks for Oregon vs. Arizona

Spread Betting Arizona Mar 24 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Entering the tournament, Oregon was the lowest-ranked 5 seed in a blended power rating across KenPom, Bart Torvik, The Power Rank, and ESPN BPI. Conversely, Arizona was the highest-ranked 4 seed, sitting 10th overall, way above Oregon in 35th. This is a different beast than Liberty.

Even the most conservative of those four sources would have had this spread at 4.3 points prior to the tourney. Even after giving Oregon a bump for its convincing win, this spread should likely be larger than it is.

Both teams have quality defenses, sitting 22nd (Oregon) and 29th (Arizona) in KenPom's rankings. But with Arizona's offense sitting 12th while Oregon's is 36th, I'm willing to back the favorites here.

Nate Bittle (ORE) - Total Rebounds Nate Bittle Under Mar 24 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A big key to Arizona's success is their skills on the offensive boards. They rank 16th in the nation in offensive rebound rate, according to Bart Torvik (and they're a respectable 75th along the defensive glass, as well). That could help keep Nate Bittle in check.

For the season, Bittle has averaged 7.6 rebounds per game, including the 10 he got in the opening round. But in 16 games against top-50 teams by KenPom's rankings, that decreases to 6.7, and he topped 7.5 rebounds only 38% of the time.

The 7-footer has supreme skills and will play tons of minutes. There are obvious paths to an over. This is just a big enough number where we can feel somewhat comfortable backing the under.

All customers get a Dog of the Day Jackpot Token every day for a moneyline wager on a college basketball game during the second round of the tournament. If your team is the LOWEST seed to win that day, you share $1 MILLION in Bonus Bets with everyone else who used their token on that team. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest men's college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.