Padres vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

In MLB action on Friday, the Texas Rangers face the San Diego Padres.

Rangers vs Padres Game Info

Texas Rangers (43-44) vs. San Diego Padres (46-40)

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

Coverage: MLB Network, SDPA, and CW33

Rangers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-116) | SD: (-102)

TEX: (-116) | SD: (-102) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+136) | SD: +1.5 (-164)

TEX: -1.5 (+136) | SD: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rangers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 3-4, 6.13 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 3-4, 3.84 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Kumar Rocker (3-4, 6.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.84 ERA). When Rocker starts, his team is 4-5-0 against the spread this season. Rocker's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Vasquez starts, the Padres have gone 9-7-0 against the spread. The Padres have a 4-7 record in Vasquez's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (50.1%)

Rangers vs Padres Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -102 underdog despite being at home.

Rangers vs Padres Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Padres. The Rangers are +136 to cover, and the Padres are -164.

Rangers vs Padres Over/Under

Rangers versus Padres, on July 4, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Rangers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 28 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Texas has been victorious 27 times in 40 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 31 of their 86 opportunities.

The Rangers are 45-41-0 against the spread in their 86 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres are 17-23 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, San Diego has gone 17-22 (43.6%).

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times this season for a 35-47-3 record against the over/under.

The Padres have put together a 45-40-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is hitting .238 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 36 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .316 and a slugging percentage of .363.

He ranks 123rd in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage, and 140th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Semien hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .302 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Josh Smith leads the Rangers with an OPS of .775. He has a slash line of .287/.356/.419 this season.

His batting average is 27th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 44th, and his slugging percentage 84th.

Smith has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a walk.

Adolis Garcia has collected 69 base hits, an OBP of .276 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Garcia enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs.

Corey Seager is batting .249 with a .347 OBP and 24 RBI for Texas this season.

Seager heads into this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with two doubles, four home runs, eight walks and nine RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has racked up an on-base percentage of .351, a slugging percentage of .471, and has 95 hits, all club-bests for the Padres (while batting .289).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 24th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .351 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .441.

He ranks 70th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Arraez is hitting .279 with 17 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 16 walks.

Gavin Sheets is batting .261 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks.

