Padres vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4
In MLB action on Friday, the Texas Rangers face the San Diego Padres.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Padres Game Info
- Texas Rangers (43-44) vs. San Diego Padres (46-40)
- Date: Friday, July 4, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: MLB Network, SDPA, and CW33
Rangers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TEX: (-116) | SD: (-102)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+136) | SD: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Rangers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 3-4, 6.13 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 3-4, 3.84 ERA
The Rangers will give the ball to Kumar Rocker (3-4, 6.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.84 ERA). When Rocker starts, his team is 4-5-0 against the spread this season. Rocker's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Vasquez starts, the Padres have gone 9-7-0 against the spread. The Padres have a 4-7 record in Vasquez's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Rangers vs Padres Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Padres win (50.1%)
Rangers vs Padres Moneyline
- Texas is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -102 underdog despite being at home.
Rangers vs Padres Spread
- The Rangers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Padres. The Rangers are +136 to cover, and the Padres are -164.
Rangers vs Padres Over/Under
- Rangers versus Padres, on July 4, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Rangers vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Rangers have come away with 28 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Texas has been victorious 27 times in 40 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 31 of their 86 opportunities.
- The Rangers are 45-41-0 against the spread in their 86 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Padres are 17-23 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.5% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, San Diego has gone 17-22 (43.6%).
- The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times this season for a 35-47-3 record against the over/under.
- The Padres have put together a 45-40-0 record ATS this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien is hitting .238 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 36 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .316 and a slugging percentage of .363.
- He ranks 123rd in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage, and 140th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Semien hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .302 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.
- Josh Smith leads the Rangers with an OPS of .775. He has a slash line of .287/.356/.419 this season.
- His batting average is 27th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 44th, and his slugging percentage 84th.
- Smith has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a walk.
- Adolis Garcia has collected 69 base hits, an OBP of .276 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
- Garcia enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs.
- Corey Seager is batting .249 with a .347 OBP and 24 RBI for Texas this season.
- Seager heads into this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with two doubles, four home runs, eight walks and nine RBIs.
Padres Player Leaders
- Manny Machado has racked up an on-base percentage of .351, a slugging percentage of .471, and has 95 hits, all club-bests for the Padres (while batting .289).
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 24th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .351 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .441.
- He ranks 70th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Luis Arraez is hitting .279 with 17 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Gavin Sheets is batting .261 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks.
