Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Blue Jays vs Angels Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (49-38) vs. Los Angeles Angels (43-43)

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Friday, July 4, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Apple TV+

Blue Jays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-146) | LAA: (+124)

TOR: (-146) | LAA: (+124) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164)

TOR: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 4-1, 2.60 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 5-6, 4.66 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Eric Lauer (4-1) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (5-6) will answer the bell for the Angels. Lauer and his team have a record of 5-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Lauer's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Angels are 9-7-0 ATS in Hendricks' 16 starts that had a set spread. The Angels have a 6-7 record in Hendricks' 13 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (64.8%)

Blue Jays vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +124 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -146 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Angels are -164 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +136.

Blue Jays versus Angels, on July 4, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Blue Jays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 18 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has been victorious 10 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 86 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 54-32-0 in 86 games with a line this season.

The Angels have won 32 of the 66 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (48.5%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Los Angeles has a 19-18 record (winning 51.4% of its games).

The Angels have played in 85 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-39-2).

The Angels have collected a 46-39-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.1% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .378 this season while batting .274 with 49 walks and 54 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .439.

He is 49th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

George Springer leads the Blue Jays in OBP (.378) and total hits (75) this season. He's batting .281 while slugging .513.

He is 41st in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Springer has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with four home runs, five walks and 11 RBIs.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.426) powered by 32 extra-base hits.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 80 hits, an OBP of .358 plus a slugging percentage of .420.

Kirk enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with three walks and two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has a .366 on-base percentage and a .411 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Angels. He's batting .273.

He is 51st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Schanuel hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Taylor Ward has 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 34 walks while batting .221. He's slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .296.

He is currently 143rd in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jo Adell has totaled 64 hits, a team-high for the Angels.

Zach Neto is batting .270 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 11 walks.

Blue Jays vs Angels Head to Head

5/8/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/7/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/6/2025: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2024: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/24/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/23/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/22/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/14/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/13/2024: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/12/2024: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

