Brewers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Brewers vs Marlins Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (48-39) vs. Miami Marlins (39-46)

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Friday, July 4, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSWI

Brewers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-126) | MIA: (+108)

MIL: (-126) | MIA: (+108) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+128) | MIA: +1.5 (-154)

MIL: -1.5 (+128) | MIA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Brewers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 6-2, 3.35 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 4-8, 6.98 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Quinn Priester (6-2) versus the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara (4-8). Priester's team is 5-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Priester starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Marlins have gone 6-10-0 ATS in Alcantara's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Marlins are 6-7 in Alcantara's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (55.6%)

Brewers vs Marlins Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +108 underdog despite being at home.

Brewers vs Marlins Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Brewers are +128 to cover, and the Marlins are -154.

Brewers vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Marlins game on July 4 has been set at 8, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Brewers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (64.3%) in those contests.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 17 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 36 of their 85 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 45-40-0 in 85 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 74 total times this season. They've gone 34-40 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Miami has a 27-34 record (winning 44.3% of its games).

The Marlins have played in 83 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-43-0).

The Marlins have a 50-33-0 record ATS this season (covering 60.2% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .444, fueled by 39 extra-base hits. He has a .253 batting average and an on-base percentage of .287.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 144th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Chourio will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee in total hits (81) this season while batting .261 with 28 extra-base hits. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualifiers, he is 70th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Yelich enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Sal Frelick has 92 hits this season and has a slash line of .296/.353/.402.

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .360 this season while batting .287 with 37 walks and 55 runs scored.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .253 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 89th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Stowers has racked up 78 hits with a .357 on-base percentage while slugging .514. Those stats all lead his team. He also has a batting average of .283.

He is 37th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .248 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

Xavier Edwards has a .357 on-base percentage while slugging .319. Both lead his team.

