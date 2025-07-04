Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 4:17 p.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (54-34) vs. Cleveland Guardians (40-45)

Date: Friday, July 4, 2025

Friday, July 4, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSDET

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-132) | CLE: (+112)

DET: (-132) | CLE: (+112) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162)

DET: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson (Tigers) - 4-3, 2.96 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 3-3, 3.64 ERA

The Tigers will call on Reese Olson (4-3) against the Guardians and Slade Cecconi (3-3). When Olson starts, his team is 4-5-0 against the spread this season. Olson's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-2). When Cecconi starts, the Guardians are 5-3-0 against the spread. The Guardians are 2-2 in Cecconi's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (63%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

Detroit is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +112 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Tigers are at the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -162 to cover.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Tigers-Guardians on July 4, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 35 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 29-13 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 41 of 83 chances this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 45-38-0 in 83 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have won 39.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (21-32).

Cleveland is 9-16 (winning only 36% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 83 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-45-3).

The Guardians have collected a 40-43-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.545) and total hits (97) this season. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit with an OBP of .387 this season while batting .282 with 45 walks and 46 runs scored. He's slugging .429.

He is 40th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging in the majors.

Torres takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Spencer Torkelson has 69 hits this season and has a slash line of .234/.335/.492.

Torkelson brings a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .282 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with 76 hits, an OBP of .362 plus a slugging percentage of .454.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up an on-base percentage of .358 and has 92 hits, both team-best numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .297 and slugging .481.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 11th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan has a .358 on-base percentage while slugging .414. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .295.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 14th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana is batting .240 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .224 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head

5/25/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/24/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/23/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/12/2024: 7-3 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/10/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/9/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/7/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/5/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/30/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

