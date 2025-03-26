2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Arizona vs. Duke

Those pre-tournament health concerns for Cooper Flagg?

They gone.

Flagg has not only looked great for Duke through two rounds, but he was able to sit out the end of games due to lopsided scores. Now, with an extra couple days of rest, we can assume he's full strength.

Is that enough for us to back Duke for another dominant performance against Arizona in the Round of 16? Let's run through thoughts on that today.

To see thoughts on other games, check out our full men's college basketball tournament predictions page. But for Arizona vs. Duke, here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Betting Picks for Arizona vs. Duke

Spread Betting Arizona Mar 28 1:39am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This number was at 8.5 earlier in the week, meaning there has been some enthusiasm in the market for backing Duke. We should treat that enthusiasm with respect because betting markets tend to be efficient.

With that said, I'm willing to take the discount.

Quite simply, this is a big number, given that Arizona is a quality team. Arizona entered the tournament ranked 10th in our blended power ratings, best among all the 4 seeds. They barely eked out a cover against Oregon in the second round, and it came while shooting 50% from three. Still, I don't want to over-weigh one game.

I don't see enough in Arizona to back them to win at +340. But 9.5 is a lot of points, allowing us to back Arizona without requiring them to topple arguably the best team in the nation.

Tyrese Proctor (DUK) - Total Points Tyrese Proctor Under Mar 28 1:39am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Stylistically, this is a good matchup for Tyrese Proctor. He lives on threes, and Arizona ranks 276th in 3-point attempt rate against, according to Bart Torvik.

At some point, though, regression has to hit, leading me to ride with the under.

Proctor has been money from downtown in the tournament. He has hit 13 of 16 threes, leading to 19 and 25 points. This comes after he hit 6 of 14 for 19 points in the ACC Championship Game.

For the season, Proctor has shot 41.5% from three. He's a very talented shooter. It's just hard to expect this kind of efficiency to continue.

Proctor has averaged 12.8 points per game in 10 games against top-50 defenses by KenPom's rankings. If the shooting comes back to earth, we should see him return to that more normal baseline, leading to value in the under.

You can also click here to get our updated printable Men's College Basketball Tournament bracket for the Round of 16.

FanDuel now lets you parlay picks across multiple rounds! Think your team will take their region? You can stack that with your picks for every round—all in one bet. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest men's college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.