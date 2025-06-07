2 Best Bets for the French Open Men's Final at Roland Garros: Sinner vs. Alcaraz

The tennis clay season concludes with the French Open -- otherwise known as Roland Garros -- bringing us the second Grand Slam of 2025.

We're into the final weekend, and FanDuel Sportsbook has French Open odds for the championship matches.

Let's see which bets could have the most value in the men's final on Sunday.

Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open Men's Championship

This is the championship matchup most expected -- and were hoping for -- between what are clearly the two best players in the men's game these days. Incredibly, this will be the first Grand Slam final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, but it surely won't be their last.

For starters, anything less than a four-set match would be shocking, and we're more than likely getting a five-set marathon. In their three previous meetings in majors, one went four sets and the other two have gone the distance, resulting in 39, 56, and 45 total match games. Across all 11 meetings, 7 matches have seen both players win a set, and the 4 that went straight sets all involved a tiebreak.

Even with 40.5 total match games being a high number, we should these two hit the over.

Picking the eventual champion is a bit more tricky, and this is being priced as a toss-up with both players priced at -110 to win.

Alcaraz was my pick to lift the trophy ahead of the tournament, and he leads the head-to-head 7-4, which includes winning four straight versus Sinner. Two of those recent wins have come on clay (2024 French Open and 2025 Rome), as well.

That being said, Sinner has been incredibly impressive over these two weeks. He hasn't dropped a set across his six matches and has been broken three times in the whole tournament. Even an in-form Novak Djokovic broke Sinner only once in the semis and was unable to steal a set.

In contrast, Alcaraz's path hasn't been nearly as smooth. Four of his six matches have gone four sets, and the only ones he won in straight sets came against a qualifier and an injured player (Tommy Paul). His semifinal match versus Lorenzo Musetti appeared to have all the makings of a five-set thriller after they split the first two sets, but a mid-match leg issue would crop up for Musetti in the third set, derailing the proceedings and forcing the Italian to eventually retire.

Despite Alcaraz's four-match win streak over Sinner, it's simply hard to ignore Jannik's near-flawless form, and this could be his moment to get some revenge. Massey Ratings' matchup tool projects this match to go five sets and backs Sinner with a 58% win probability.

You can also check out our 2025 French Open men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

