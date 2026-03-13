2 Best Bets and Player Props for Timberwolves vs. Warriors

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Minnesota Timberwolves tangle with the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Props and Best Bets

This Rudy Gobert prop is my favorite way to bet today's NBA on Prime nightcap.

To Record 12+ Rebounds To Record 12+ Rebounds Rudy Gobert -136 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Warriors are a great matchup for Gobert to have a big night on the glass. Over the last 30 games, Golden State is permitting the sixth-most rebounds per night to centers (15.6). On the season, they're surrendering the second-most boards per night to Cs (15.7).

In three games versus Golden State this season, Gobert is averaging 12.0 boards per game.

Gobert pulled down only five boards last time out on Wednesday, but prior to that game, he'd finished with at least 12 rebounds in six of his previous seven outings.

Minnesota has been stingy versus power forwards, and Draymond Green should have a tough time hitting the over on his points prop.

Draymond Green - Points Draymond Green Under Mar 14 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over the previous 30 games, the T-Wolves are giving up the eighth-fewest points per night to PFs.

Green has faced Minnesota once this campaign, and the Timberwolves held him to two points on 1-for-5 shooting.

Threes are one of the best avenues for Draymond to rack up points, but Minnesota is allowing the fifth-lowest three-point attempt rate this year (38.9%).

It all adds up to this being a difficult matchup for Green even with him possibly seeing more offensive volume sans Stephen Curry.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

