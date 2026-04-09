2 Best Bets and Player Props for Lakers vs. Warriors

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Golden State Warriors do battle with the Los Angeles Lakers on Amazon Prime.

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

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Warriors vs Lakers Props and Betting Picks

Moneyline Golden State Warriors Apr 10 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As of Thursday morning, Stephen Curry is listed as questionable but seems likely to play. Given the uncertainty with Curry's status, I'm opting for Golden State's moneyline rather than backing the Dubs to cover.

LA is severely short-handed sans Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Jaxson Hayes is also out while Marcus Smart is questionable. Obviously, the absences of Luka and Reaves have a huge impact on this game's outlook, and it should result in a 41-year-old LeBron James having to do a ton offensively for the Lakers.

While that has me interested in a LeBron prop -- more on that shortly -- I don't think it's going to bode well for the Lakers' chances in this game. The Warriors are the side I want to be on.

To Record 10+ Assists To Record 10+ Assists LeBron James -111 View more odds in Sportsbook

I wrote up this bet as one of today's best NBA player props, and I'm going to run through it again here.

Everyone knew LeBron would have to shoulder a lot more of LA's offensive load with Luka and Reaves out. It played out that way two games ago as James amassed a whopping 15 assists.

According to FantasyLabs' on/off tool, with Luka and Reaves off the floor this year, LeBron has generated a massive 35.7% usage rate -- up 8.5 percentage points from his season-long usage rate. We can't expect 15-assist games every night, but LeBron is going to have to do a lot of playmaking for the Lakers until they get healthy.

With the Warriors checking in 20th in defensive rating over the last 15 games, LA should be able to have success offensively, and this bet is one of my favorite props of the day.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

