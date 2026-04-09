NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 9

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Player Props for Thursday: Best NBA Prop Bets Today

NBA Player Prop Bet: Bam Adebayo Under 1.5 Made Threes (+114)

Heat at Raptors, 7:10 p.m. ET

Bam Adebayo - Made Threes Bam Adebayo Under Apr 9 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We've targeted the over on Bam Adebayo's threes prop to success a few times this year as the market was -- at times -- a little slow to adjust to Bam's newfound three-point volume. It wasn't that long ago that we could get Bam to make multiple threes at close to even money.

But now, I think the market may have overcorrected a bit the other way.

On top of that, this is a tough three-point matchup for Bam versus the Toronto Raptors. Over the last 15 games, Toronto has let up the fifth-lowest three-point attempt rate. For the season, Toronto has given up the seventh-fewest made threes per game to centers (1.16). Bam has played the Raps three times this season and has made a total of two treys across the three games.

NBA Player Prop Bet: LeBron James 10+ Assists (-104)

Lakers at Warriors, 10:10 p.m. ET

LeBron James - Assists LeBron James Under Apr 10 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

LeBron James blew up for 15 assists in his first game operating as the lead dog for the Los Angeles Lakers. While I don't want to overreact to one game, he's clearly have more on his plate with both Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic sidelined, and I'm backing him to record at least 10 assists tonight versus the Golden State Warriors.

With Luka and Reaves off the court this season, LeBron owns a hefty 35.7% usage rate, according to FantasyLabs' on/off tool. That's up 8.5 percentage points from his season-long usage rate.

The Dubs are a pretty friendly matchup, ranking 16th in defensive rating for the season and 20th in defensive rating over the last 15 games. LeBron is going to have the ball in his hands plenty, and I think his teammates can convert chances against a meh Golden State D.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.