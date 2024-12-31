Zay Flowers Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Zay Flowers and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Cleveland Browns and their 13th-ranked pass defense (212.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Flowers worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Browns? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Flowers vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns Game Day: January 4, 2025

January 4, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 74.33

74.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.52

Projections provided by numberFire

Flowers Fantasy Performance

With 133.4 fantasy points in 2024 (8.3 per game), Flowers is the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 90th overall.

In his last three games, Flowers has put up 18.7 fantasy points (6.2 per game), as he's converted 20 targets into 13 catches for 184 yards and zero TDs.

Flowers has totaled 320 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 21 catches (35 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 32.0 (6.4 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Flowers' fantasy season was a Week 9 performance versus the Denver Broncos, a game when he came through with five catches and 127 receiving yards with two touchdowns (24.7 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Zay Flowers delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (1.0 points) in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, catching one ball for 10 yards.

Browns Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cleveland this season.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed nine players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Cleveland has given up more than 100 yards receiving to seven players this season.

A total of 23 players have caught a TD pass against the Browns this season.

Cleveland has given up two or more receiving TDs to one player this year.

One player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Browns this year.

A total of 16 players have rushed for at least one TD against Cleveland this year.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Browns this year.

Want more data and analysis on Zay Flowers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and bleeding coverage.