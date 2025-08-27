2 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Wednesday 8/27/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers

The Arizona Diamondbacks have the league's best YRFI rate, but their stark home-road splits should give us more confidence in a NRFI at pitcher-friendly American Family Field. Arizona touts a 45.5% YRFI rate at home while that plummets to 28.4% in away games.

Further, the Milwaukee Brewers remain abysmal at first-inning scoring when they're home. Even after putting up a run in the opening frame yesterday, their home YRFI rate is by far the league's worst mark (14.9%).

Considering these trends, it's easier to place our faith in starters Ryne Nelson and Quinn Priester to produce a pair of zeros to open this game.

Priester's biggest strength is an elite 58.1% ground-ball rate, and that bumps up to 66.0% in the first inning as a starter. Between that and an improved 3.24 xFIP, 22.1% strikeout rate, and 5.3% walk rate in the first inning, he's logged a NRFI in 12 of 19 starts. He's certainly capable of keeping the Diamondbacks off the board early.

Nelson has been roughed up twice in the first inning, but he otherwise hasn't allowed first-inning earned runs in 15 of 17 starts. He's now pitched seven straight scoreless first innings, too. He's generally profiles as a league-average starter, which should be good enough to take advantage of a Brewers offense that tends to begin games slowly.

Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros

Framber Valdez will be on the mound for the Houston Astros against a Colorado Rockies team on the road, so that part of the equation is a no-brainer for this NRFI.

Unsurprisingly, the Rockies are a much worse offense away from Coors Field, and that's reflected by a league-worst 13.6% road YRFI rate. Valdez has struggled a bit in August but shouldn't have any trouble rebounding in such a great matchup. The left-hander has converted a NRFI in 17 of 25 outings and continues to boast one of MLB's highest ground-ball rates (59.1%).

It will be slightly trickier for right-hander Chase Dollander to silence Houston's bats, but the Astros are just 26th in YRFI rate (25.8%) and are even worse at home (22.7%), so the matchup checks out for him, as well.

Even with more than half his outings coming at Coors, Dollander has logged a NRFI in 12 of 18 starts and bumps up his K rate to 26.8% in that sample. He's also had far more overall success on the road (3.95 ERA) compared to at home (9.88 ERA). The right-hander has better underlying numbers in same-handed matchups with a 4.12 xFIP, 21.5% strikeout rate, and 52.2% ground-ball rate, and that will help him against a Houston lineup that should open with three straight righties.

