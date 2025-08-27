3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday 8/27/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

With Taijuan Walker on the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies, I have a very good feeling that at least one slugger on the New York Mets is going to hit a dinger. Walker has coughed up 3 homers in only 1.1 innings of work versus the Mets this season, and the Phillies have allowed him to pitch 4.0 innings or longer in four consecutive outings.

Seeing that Walker is giving up 2.05 HR/9 and a 38.4% flyball rate to lefties on the road, Juan Soto should certainly be on our radar in the home run market. Soto has been swinging a hot bat recently, registering the 10th-highest average exit velocity (94.1 MPH), 6th-best barrel rate (21.9%), 16th-best hard-hit rate (56.3%), and 18th-most homers (4) across the last 14 days of action.

All seven of Walker's long balls surrendered to left-handed batters have come via his cutter, splitter, and curveball. While walks can always be an issue when backing Soto for a home run, he's sporting a .267 ISO or better and 20.6% barrel rate or better versus the cutter, splitter, and curveball when facing a right-handed hurler this year.

Aaron Civale is going to be on the bump for the Chicago White Sox, and he brings his 26th-percentile barrel rate (9.7%) and 15th-percentile groundball rate (34.7%) into Wednesday's contest versus the Kansas City Royals. Even though Civale has been somewhat better at preventing long balls recently, Vinnie Pasquantino is another player who has been scalding hot, tallying the fourth-best barrel rate (23.8%), second-best ISO (.471), and most homers (7) in baseball over the last 14 days.

Along with Pasquantino getting a park upgrade going from Kauffman Stadium (26th in home run park factor in 2025) to Rate Field (16th in home run park factor in 2025), he's producing a .362 wOBA, 130 wRC+, .229 ISO, 43.2% flyball rate, and just a 13.1% strikeout rate versus righties (compared to a .264 wOBA, 62 wRC+, .160 ISO, 40.4% flyball rate, and 24.8% strikeout rate to lefties).

Additionally, Pasquantino is logging a .257 or better against all four of Civale's primary pitches (cutter, four-seam fastball, curveball, and sinker) to left-handed hitters since the start of this season.

On the season, Chicago's bullpen is permitting the 10th-highest HR/9 (1.30) and 4th-highest flyball rate (41.0%) against left-handed sluggers, so Pasquantino is set up well once Civale is removed from the game.

Considering that the Pasquatch also has a 92.7-MPH average exit velocity and 18.0-degree launch angle in the aforementioned 14-day sample, he's in a stellar spot to send one into orbit on Wednesday.

Zach Neto has been crushing southpaws across the last 30 days, recording a .529 wOBA, 247 wRC+, and .556 ISO in that split during that span. On Tuesday against lefties Patrick Corbin and reliever Danny Coloumbe, all four of Neto's batted balls that were put in play were clocked in at 94.5-plus MPH, and one of them was a home run.

Jacob Latz is currently expected to draw the start for the Texas Rangers, and he's ranked in the 33rd percentile in hard-hit rate (42.5%) and 36th percentile in groundball rate (39.4%). A season ago, Latz coughed up 1.78 HR.9 and a 47.9% flyball rate to right-handed hitters, so I'm not concerned too much with his 0.49 HR/9 and 43.9% flyball rate given up to righties this season.

Throughout his 3 starts and 23 relief appearances in 2025, Latz has pitched five-plus innings only three times, so it's worth noting that the Rangers' relievers are posting the ninth-worst SIERA (4.16), worst HR/9 (2.83), third-worst barrel rate (10.2%), and fourth-highest flyball rate (43.6%) over the last 14 days.

Even though Neto has already homered in back-to-back outings, he'd poised to hit another baseball over the fence in Wednesday's game versus Texas.

