3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 8/27/25

Aces at Dream

The Aces ride an 11-game win streak into Atlanta tonight, though the home Dream are still favored here. While Vegas won't win forever, I do like their chances of at least keeping this game within 3.5 points.

A'ja Wilson and co. have been one of the best teams in the W since the All-Star Break, compiling a 14-3 record while sporting the league's third-best net rating (+5.5). Granted, Atlanta (+9.1) is one of the two teams with a better post-All-Star Break net rating, and the Dream are first in defensive rating during this stretch.

But the Aces have proven more than capable of hanging with Atlanta. Vegas leads the season-series 2-0, with both wins coming in the second half of the season. Tonight will be their first matchup in ATL, though the Aces have been rock-solid on the road over the past month.

I don't want to take too much away from those two previous head-to-heads, but it's hard to ignore how well Vegas rebounded against Atlanta. The Aces out-rebounded the Dream in both prior matchups despite sitting at 10th in total rebound rate for the season. That's been one of the Dream's biggest strengths as they lead the W in total rebound rate and defensive rebound rate.

If the Aces can hang on the glass again, they're going to have a good shot at keeping this one close. Considering how well they've shot from three (38.2%) during this win streak -- and their prior success in this matchup -- it's worth considering Aces moneyline (+138 as of Wednesday morning) in addition to Vegas covering +3.5.

A'ja Wilson isn't the only reason Vegas hasn't lost a game since August 2nd, but she's a big part of it. With her points prop set at 24.5, I do see value in the A'ja Wilson prop market.

The three-time MVP has averaged 26.2 points and 12.7 rebounds during the Aces' 11-game win streak. She's cleared 25 points in seven of those games.

That includes a 32-point outing against the Dream less than 10 days ago. A'ja recorded 24 field goal attempts in that one -- her third most in a single game all season. In Vegas' earlier date with Atlanta, Wilson scored 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting.

Dating back to the All-Star Break, Wilson has a league-leading 31.2% usage rate. She's responsible for 31.5% of the Aces' field goal attempts during that stretch -- also a league-high.

Assuming that holds tonight, A'ja could feast yet again. The Dream have size, but they're not the worst matchup inside. In addition to Wilson's own two games against them, we've seen Napheesa Collier clear 25 points against Atlanta in both of her matchups. They're not exactly star-stoppers.

With how many monster performances Wilson has put up over the second half of the season, this is a spot I'd be interested in an alt. line. A'ja Wilson to score 30+ points is available at +280 odds as of Wednesday morning. She's hit that mark 10 times in 35 games this season, including five times in her last eight outings.

Sun at Wings

The Wings have a lengthy injury report ahead of tonight's date with the Sun, shifting my focus toward the Connecticut prop market. And while Sun guard Marina Mabrey has provided inconsistent scoring totals in the second half of the season, this is the right matchup to consider the over on her points prop.

Mabrey enters Wednesday's game averaging 14.5 points on a career-high 14.5 field goal attempts per game. She's struggled mightily from beyond the arc (27.7 3P%) but remains a 37.7% three-point shooter for her career.

Still, she's begun to found her footing as she's gotten healthier. Since returning from a month-long absence at the end of July, Mabrey has seen at least 30 minutes in 11 games. She scored at least 16 points in seven of those. This will be her third date with Dallas on the year, previously recording 9 and 19 points against them.

There's a wide range of outcomes with Marina Mabrey on a night-by-night basis, but I'm bullish we get a higher-end scoring outcome tonight given the matchup. On the year, Dallas has permitted the second-most points per possession and third-highest field goal percentage to opposing guards. In total, they have the third-worst defensive rating in the WNBA. Since the All-Star Break, they have the league's second-worst scoring defense.

In a pace-up spot for the Sun, Marina Mabrey over 15.5 points is worth a look on FanDuel Sportsbook.

