3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 8/27/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has produced a .306 BA, .329 ISO, .635 SLG, 15.3% barrel rate, and just a 14.7% strikeout rate across the last 30 days (95 PA). Since July 23rd, he's notched at least one RBI in 16 of 28 games.

Can he bring a run home in a friendly matchup against Simeon Woods Richardson?

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Woods Richardson is scheduled to make his first start of the month after hitting the 15-day IL with an illness in late July. Through 80 2/3 frames in the bigs, he's posted a 4.24 ERA, 4.30 xERA, 5.08 xFIP, and just a 19.8% strikeout rate. The righty surrenders a 51.5% fly-ball rate and 1.39 home runs per nine innings in same-handed matchups.

Guerrero is not only red-hot, but he's been great against righties this season, posting a .293 BA on the season and a .357 BA and .714 SLG across the past 30 days. With George Springer (.411 wOBA vs. RHPs) expected to lead off for the Toronto Blue Jays, Vladdy has a strong path to log an RBI in this one.

Rookie Colson Montgomery has been a bright spot for the Chicago White Sox this season, logging 37 RBIs through 41 starts.

Across the last 30 days, Montgomery sports a .400 ISO, 17.7% barrel rate, and 51.6% fly-ball rate. He's smashed 11 home runs in this span (third-most in MLB), including one long ball in four straight games.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Montgomery will face a righty in Ryan Bergert. Bergert's 2.79 ERA is due to regress in the wrong direction thanks to a 4.22 xERA, 4.41 xFIP, and 4.33 SIERA. He coughs up a 53.0% fly-ball rate to left-handed hitters.

Montgomery, meanwhile, is torching righties with a .355 ISO, .609 SLG, and 45.9% fly-ball rate this season. He touts a .679 SLG at home versus righties.

With the rookie batting fifth for the White Sox, I like Montgomery to bat in a run at +165 odds.

Sonny Gray has still got it. The veteran sports a 3.00 xFIP (sixth-best in MLB), 3.18 SIERA (seventh-best) and an elite 26.9% strikeout rate in 2025.

Since May 7th, Gray's K rate is up to 27.9%. It's up to 28.2% across his last 11 starts. After seeing him go for seven-plus Ks in three of his last four games, I want in on the over for his K prop considering he'll pitch at home against a weak Pittsburgh Pirates group.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Pittsburgh's active roster shows a 23.4% strikeout rate (fifth-highest in MLB) versus right-handed pitchers. They also struggle with a .365 SLG (30th), .300 wOBA (29th), and 89 wRC+ (29th) in the split.

Pittsburgh's K rate versus RHP spikes to 24.7% on the road.

Considering Gray's high ceiling -- he has exploded for 10-plus Ks in three starts since May 19th -- we can consider targeting his alternate lines. You can get Gray 8+ Strikeouts at +182 odds.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

All customers get a 20% Profit Boost for 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any MLB game(s) happening August 27th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.