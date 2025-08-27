Ryder Cup Captain's Picks and Latest Betting Odds: Keegan Bradley Finalizes USA Roster

Team USA's 2025 Ryder Cup roster is finalized , with captain Keegan Bradley selecting six players to join six automatic qualifiers, forming the 12-man team.

Team USA's roster is set for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

On Wednesday, August 27th, captain Keegan Bradley finalized his six captain's picks to join the six automatic qualifiers for Team USA.

Team USA Ryder Cup Captain's Picks

Bradley announced the following six golfers as his captain's picks for the 2025 Ryder Cup team:

Justin Thomas

Collin Morikawa

Ben Griffin

Cameron Young

Patrick Cantlay

Sam Burns

Team USA Ryder Cup Full Roster

Joining the captain's picks are the six automatic qualifiers, meaning the American side's final 12-man roster is as follows.

Qualifiing Points Rank Name Qualification Points 1 Scottie Scheffler Automatic 37,180.33 2 J.J. Spaun Automatic 14,851.91 3 Xander Schauffele Automatic 13,733.52 4 Russell Henley Automatic 12,276.82 5 Harris English Automatic 10,880.55 6 Bryson DeChambeau Automatic 10,774.98 7 Justin Thomas Captain's Pick 10,467.26 View Full Table ChevronDown

Team USA Ryder Cup Snubs

Not everybody can be selected to a 12-golfer team. These were the highest-ranked qualifiers not to make the team.

Qualifiing Points Rank Name Points 10 Maverick McNealy 8,913.65 11 Keegan Bradley 8,435.00 12 Brian Harman 7,466.91 13 Andrew Novak 7,300.48 17 Wyndham Clark 5,216.87 18 Lucas Glover 4,803.44 19 Akshay Bhatia 4,647.13 View Full Table ChevronDown

When Will Team Europe Make Captain's Picks?

Team Europe is scheduled to make their six captain's picks (by captain Luke Donald) on September 1st, 2025.

2025 Ryder Cup Latest Betting Odds

As of August 27th, the Ryder Cup betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook favor the United States.

Result Odds Team USA Win -130 Team Europe Win +145 Tie +1100

