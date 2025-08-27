Ryder Cup Captain's Picks and Latest Betting Odds: Keegan Bradley Finalizes USA Roster
- Team USA's 2025 Ryder Cup roster is finalized, with captain Keegan Bradley selecting six players to join six automatic qualifiers, forming the 12-man team.
- Captain's picks include Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns, while notable snubs include Maverick McNealy and Keegan Bradley himself.
- Team USA is currently favored to win the Ryder Cup, with betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook listing them at -130, ahead of Team Europe (+145), whose captain's picks will be announced on September 1st.
Team USA's roster is set for the 2025 Ryder Cup.
On Wednesday, August 27th, captain Keegan Bradley finalized his six captain's picks to join the six automatic qualifiers for Team USA.
Team USA Ryder Cup Captain's Picks
Bradley announced the following six golfers as his captain's picks for the 2025 Ryder Cup team:
- Justin Thomas
- Collin Morikawa
- Ben Griffin
- Cameron Young
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sam Burns
Team USA Ryder Cup Full Roster
Joining the captain's picks are the six automatic qualifiers, meaning the American side's final 12-man roster is as follows.
Qualifiing Points Rank
Name
Qualification
Points
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|Automatic
|37,180.33
|2
|J.J. Spaun
|Automatic
|14,851.91
|3
|Xander Schauffele
|Automatic
|13,733.52
|4
|Russell Henley
|Automatic
|12,276.82
|5
|Harris English
|Automatic
|10,880.55
|6
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Automatic
|10,774.98
|7
|Justin Thomas
|Captain's Pick
|10,467.26
Team USA Ryder Cup Snubs
Not everybody can be selected to a 12-golfer team. These were the highest-ranked qualifiers not to make the team.
Qualifiing Points Rank
Name
Points
|10
|Maverick McNealy
|8,913.65
|11
|Keegan Bradley
|8,435.00
|12
|Brian Harman
|7,466.91
|13
|Andrew Novak
|7,300.48
|17
|Wyndham Clark
|5,216.87
|18
|Lucas Glover
|4,803.44
|19
|Akshay Bhatia
|4,647.13
When Will Team Europe Make Captain's Picks?
Team Europe is scheduled to make their six captain's picks (by captain Luke Donald) on September 1st, 2025.
2025 Ryder Cup Latest Betting Odds
As of August 27th, the Ryder Cup betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook favor the United States.
Result
Odds
|Team USA Win
|-130
|Team Europe Win
|+145
|Tie
|+1100
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.