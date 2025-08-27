FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Golf

Ryder Cup Captain's Picks and Latest Betting Odds: Keegan Bradley Finalizes USA Roster

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

  • Team USA's 2025 Ryder Cup roster is finalized, with captain Keegan Bradley selecting six players to join six automatic qualifiers, forming the 12-man team.
  • Captain's picks include Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns, while notable snubs include Maverick McNealy and Keegan Bradley himself.
  • Team USA is currently favored to win the Ryder Cup, with betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook listing them at -130, ahead of Team Europe (+145), whose captain's picks will be announced on September 1st.

Team USA's roster is set for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

On Wednesday, August 27th, captain Keegan Bradley finalized his six captain's picks to join the six automatic qualifiers for Team USA.

Team USA Ryder Cup Captain's Picks

Bradley announced the following six golfers as his captain's picks for the 2025 Ryder Cup team:

  • Justin Thomas
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Ben Griffin
  • Cameron Young
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Sam Burns

Team USA Ryder Cup Full Roster

Joining the captain's picks are the six automatic qualifiers, meaning the American side's final 12-man roster is as follows.

Qualifiing Points Rank
Name
Qualification
Points
1Scottie SchefflerAutomatic37,180.33
2J.J. SpaunAutomatic14,851.91
3Xander SchauffeleAutomatic13,733.52
4Russell HenleyAutomatic12,276.82
5Harris EnglishAutomatic10,880.55
6Bryson DeChambeauAutomatic10,774.98
7Justin ThomasCaptain's Pick10,467.26

Team USA Ryder Cup Snubs

Not everybody can be selected to a 12-golfer team. These were the highest-ranked qualifiers not to make the team.

Qualifiing Points Rank
Name
Points
10Maverick McNealy8,913.65
11Keegan Bradley8,435.00
12Brian Harman7,466.91
13Andrew Novak7,300.48
17Wyndham Clark5,216.87
18Lucas Glover4,803.44
19Akshay Bhatia4,647.13

When Will Team Europe Make Captain's Picks?

Team Europe is scheduled to make their six captain's picks (by captain Luke Donald) on September 1st, 2025.

2025 Ryder Cup Latest Betting Odds

As of August 27th, the Ryder Cup betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook favor the United States.

Result
Odds
Team USA Win-130
Team Europe Win+145
Tie+1100

