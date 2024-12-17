Zay Flowers Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

In Week 16 (Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), wide receiver Zay Flowers and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the league (222.3 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Flowers worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Steelers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Flowers vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: December 21, 2024

December 21, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.27

63.27 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Flowers Fantasy Performance

Flowers has put up 120.0 fantasy points in 2024 (8.6 per game), which ranks him 18th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 84 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Flowers has totaled 189 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 14 catches (22 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 18.6 (6.2 per game) during that stretch.

Flowers has put up 31.9 fantasy points (6.4 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 34 targets into 20 catches for 262 yards and one TD.

The peak of Flowers' fantasy season so far was Week 9 against the Denver Broncos, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 24.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Zay Flowers had his worst game of the season in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, when he put up just 1.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Steelers Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

The Steelers have allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

The Steelers have allowed 16 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Pittsburgh this season.

One player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Steelers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

