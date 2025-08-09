Zay Flowers 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Zay Flowers posted 135.5 fantasy points last season, 24th among all NFL wide receivers. The Baltimore Ravens WR is currently the 27th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Zay Flowers Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Flowers' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 135.5 93 24 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 136.3 78 20

Zay Flowers 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 9 versus the Denver Broncos -- Flowers finished with 24.7 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 127 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5.1 10 6 37 0 Week 2 Raiders 15.1 11 7 91 1 Week 3 @Cowboys 2.3 4 3 20 0 Week 4 Bills 1.0 2 1 10 0 Week 5 @Bengals 12.0 12 7 111 0 Week 6 Commanders 13.4 9 9 132 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 3.0 1 1 11 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Zay Flowers vs. Other Ravens Receivers

The Ravens threw the football on 46.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 53.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked third in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Flowers' 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Zay Flowers 116 74 1059 4 7 Rashod Bateman 72 45 756 9 8 Mark Andrews 69 55 673 11 15 DeAndre Hopkins 80 56 610 5 11

