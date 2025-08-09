FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Zay Flowers 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Zay Flowers 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Zay Flowers posted 135.5 fantasy points last season, 24th among all NFL wide receivers. The Baltimore Ravens WR is currently the 27th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Zay Flowers Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Flowers' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points135.59324
2025 Projected Fantasy Points136.37820

Zay Flowers 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 9 versus the Denver Broncos -- Flowers finished with 24.7 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 127 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Chiefs5.1106370
Week 2Raiders15.1117911
Week 3@Cowboys2.343200
Week 4Bills1.021100
Week 5@Bengals12.01271110
Week 6Commanders13.4991320
Week 7@Buccaneers3.011110

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Zay Flowers vs. Other Ravens Receivers

The Ravens threw the football on 46.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 53.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked third in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Flowers' 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Zay Flowers11674105947
Rashod Bateman724575698
Mark Andrews69556731115
DeAndre Hopkins8056610511

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Zay Flowers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup