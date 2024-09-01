Zay Flowers 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was the 26th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into 2024, and picked up 5.1 points last week. Want to know more? See below for further stats and fantasy projections.

Zay Flowers Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Flowers' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 129.4 106 30 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 143.0 88 26

Zay Flowers 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 12 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Flowers put up a season-high 18.2 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: five receptions, 25 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5.1 10 6 37 0

Zay Flowers vs. Other Ravens Receivers

The Ravens called a pass on 47.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 52.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Flowers' 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Zay Flowers 108 77 858 5 13 Mark Andrews 61 45 544 6 14 Isaiah Likely 40 30 411 5 7 Nelson Agholor 45 35 381 4 7

