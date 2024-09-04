Zack Moss Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals running back Zack Moss will take on the team with last season's fourth-ranked rushing defense, the New England Patriots (93.2 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Is Moss a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Patriots? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.
Moss vs. Patriots Game Info
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots
- Game Day: September 8, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 8.03
- Projected Rushing Yards: 47.63
- Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34
- Projected Receiving Yards: 8.69
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06
Projections provided by numberFire
Moss 2023 Fantasy Performance
- Moss was 27th at his position, and 86th overall, with 142.6 fantasy points (10.2 per game) last season.
- Moss accumulated 31.5 fantasy points -- 23 carries, 165 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 30 yards -- in Week 5 versus the Tennessee Titans, which was his best game last season.
- In his second-best fantasy performance last season, Moss finished with 20.5 points (30 carries, 122 yards; 2 receptions, 23 yards, 1 TD) in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.
- In Week 10 against the New England Patriots, Moss put up a season-low 0.2 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 1 carry, 2 yards.
- Moss picked up 2.6 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 26 yards -- in Week 9 versus the Carolina Panthers, his second-worst performance of the year.
Patriots Defensive Performance
- New England allowed over 300 passing yards to three QBs last season.
- The Patriots surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.
- Through the air last season, New England allowed two or more passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs.
- Versus the Patriots last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.
- New England allowed three players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.
- The Patriots allowed 19 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.
- Last year, no player caught more than one TD pass versus New England.
- Looking at run D, the Patriots allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to two players last season.
- In terms of run defense, New England allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players last season.
- Two players rushed for multiple scores in a game against the Patriots last year.
