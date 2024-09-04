Zack Moss Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals running back Zack Moss will take on the team with last season's fourth-ranked rushing defense, the New England Patriots (93.2 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Moss a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Patriots? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Moss this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Moss vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.03

8.03 Projected Rushing Yards: 47.63

47.63 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.69

8.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Moss 2023 Fantasy Performance

Moss was 27th at his position, and 86th overall, with 142.6 fantasy points (10.2 per game) last season.

Moss accumulated 31.5 fantasy points -- 23 carries, 165 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 30 yards -- in Week 5 versus the Tennessee Titans, which was his best game last season.

In his second-best fantasy performance last season, Moss finished with 20.5 points (30 carries, 122 yards; 2 receptions, 23 yards, 1 TD) in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.

In Week 10 against the New England Patriots, Moss put up a season-low 0.2 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 1 carry, 2 yards.

Moss picked up 2.6 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 26 yards -- in Week 9 versus the Carolina Panthers, his second-worst performance of the year.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England allowed over 300 passing yards to three QBs last season.

The Patriots surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, New England allowed two or more passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs.

Versus the Patriots last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

New England allowed three players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Patriots allowed 19 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Last year, no player caught more than one TD pass versus New England.

Looking at run D, the Patriots allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to two players last season.

In terms of run defense, New England allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players last season.

Two players rushed for multiple scores in a game against the Patriots last year.

Want more data and analysis on Zack Moss? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.