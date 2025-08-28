Yankees vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 28

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the New York Yankees take on the Chicago White Sox.

Yankees vs White Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (73-60) vs. Chicago White Sox (48-85)

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Thursday, August 28, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and YES

Yankees vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-190) | CHW: (+160)

NYY: (-190) | CHW: (+160) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-125) | CHW: +1.5 (+104)

NYY: -1.5 (-125) | CHW: +1.5 (+104) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Yankees vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 7-6, 4.47 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 5-9, 3.93 ERA

The probable pitchers are Will Warren (7-6) for the Yankees and Davis Martin (5-9) for the White Sox. Warren and his team are 11-16-0 ATS this season when he starts. Warren's team has been victorious in 63.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 14-8. The White Sox have gone 9-9-0 ATS in Martin's 18 starts with a set spread. The White Sox are 6-12 in Martin's 18 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (67.1%)

Yankees vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-White Sox, New York is the favorite at -190, and Chicago is +160 playing at home.

Yankees vs White Sox Spread

The Yankees are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are -125 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being +104.

The over/under for Yankees-White Sox on Aug. 28 is 9. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 110 games this season and have come away with the win 64 times (58.2%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 21-11 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 63 of their 131 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 59-72-0 against the spread in their 131 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have gone 44-81 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.2% of those games).

Chicago has a record of 13-34 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer (27.7%).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times this season for a 58-62-8 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have put together a 72-56-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 144 hits and an OBP of .439 to go with a slugging percentage of .668. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .323 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has 21 doubles, five triples, 25 home runs and 40 walks. He's batting .279 and slugging .501 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 29th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Bellinger takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Trent Grisham has 99 hits this season and has a slash line of .248/.353/.471.

Ben Rice is batting .246 with a .342 OBP and 49 RBI for New York this season.

Rice enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas a has .314 on-base percentage to pace the White Sox. He's batting .233 while slugging .397.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average is 132nd, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 111th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .235 with 14 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Lenyn Sosa has a team-best slugging percentage (.437) and leads the White Sox in hits (113).

Chase Meidroth is hitting .252 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 37 walks.

