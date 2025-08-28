FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Kendre Miller 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kendre Miller 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller on your fantasy radar heading into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Kendre Miller Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Miller's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points24.134676
2025 Projected Fantasy Points73.815551

Kendre Miller 2024 Game-by-Game

Miller picked up 9.2 fantasy points -- 10 carries, 32 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 14 versus the New York Giants, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 7Broncos3.7636032037
Week 8@Chargers1.63160-0016
Week 14@Giants9.21032110032
Week 15Commanders4.6946010046
Week 16@Packers3.1815022031
Week 17Raiders1.933011019

Kendre Miller vs. Other Saints Rushers

The Saints, who ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.6% of the time. Here's a look at how Miller's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Kendre Miller39148133.8
Alvin Kamara2289506334.2
Taysom Hill39278697.1
Spencer Rattler18146008.1

Want more data and analysis on Kendre Miller? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

