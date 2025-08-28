Kendre Miller 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller on your fantasy radar heading into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Kendre Miller Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Miller's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|24.1
|346
|76
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|73.8
|155
|51
Kendre Miller 2024 Game-by-Game
Miller picked up 9.2 fantasy points -- 10 carries, 32 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 14 versus the New York Giants, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 7
|Broncos
|3.7
|6
|36
|0
|3
|2
|0
|37
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|1.6
|3
|16
|0
|-
|0
|0
|16
|Week 14
|@Giants
|9.2
|10
|32
|1
|1
|0
|0
|32
|Week 15
|Commanders
|4.6
|9
|46
|0
|1
|0
|0
|46
|Week 16
|@Packers
|3.1
|8
|15
|0
|2
|2
|0
|31
|Week 17
|Raiders
|1.9
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|19
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Kendre Miller vs. Other Saints Rushers
The Saints, who ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.6% of the time. Here's a look at how Miller's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Kendre Miller
|39
|148
|1
|3
|3.8
|Alvin Kamara
|228
|950
|6
|33
|4.2
|Taysom Hill
|39
|278
|6
|9
|7.1
|Spencer Rattler
|18
|146
|0
|0
|8.1
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Kendre Miller? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.