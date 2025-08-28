Kendre Miller 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller on your fantasy radar heading into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Kendre Miller Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Miller's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 24.1 346 76 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 73.8 155 51

Kendre Miller 2024 Game-by-Game

Miller picked up 9.2 fantasy points -- 10 carries, 32 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 14 versus the New York Giants, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 7 Broncos 3.7 6 36 0 3 2 0 37 Week 8 @Chargers 1.6 3 16 0 - 0 0 16 Week 14 @Giants 9.2 10 32 1 1 0 0 32 Week 15 Commanders 4.6 9 46 0 1 0 0 46 Week 16 @Packers 3.1 8 15 0 2 2 0 31 Week 17 Raiders 1.9 3 3 0 1 1 0 19

Kendre Miller vs. Other Saints Rushers

The Saints, who ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.6% of the time. Here's a look at how Miller's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kendre Miller 39 148 1 3 3.8 Alvin Kamara 228 950 6 33 4.2 Taysom Hill 39 278 6 9 7.1 Spencer Rattler 18 146 0 0 8.1

