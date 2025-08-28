FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Spencer Rattler 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Spencer Rattler 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler could be a fantasy option for you this coming year -- scroll down for stats and fantasy projections.

Spencer Rattler Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Rattler's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points67.222141
2025 Projected Fantasy Points230.63026

Spencer Rattler 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Rattler finished with 14.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 26-of-42 (61.9%), 240 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 6Buccaneers12.422-for-40243120
Week 7Broncos6.325-for-35172000
Week 8@Chargers6.212-for-24156000
Week 15Commanders9.410-for-21135100
Week 16@Packers4.915-for-30153010
Week 17Raiders13.320-for-36218120
Week 18@Buccaneers14.726-for-42240100

Spencer Rattler and the Saints Receiving Corps

Last year Rattler put up 1,317 passing yards (188.1 yards per game) while going 130-for-228 (57% completion percentage) and throwing for four touchdowns with five interceptions. Below is a glance at how several of Rattler's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Juwan Johnson665054836
Alvin Kamara896854325
Devaughn Vele554147537

Want more data and analysis on Spencer Rattler? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

