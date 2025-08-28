Spencer Rattler 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler could be a fantasy option for you this coming year -- scroll down for stats and fantasy projections.

Spencer Rattler Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Rattler's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 67.2 221 41 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 230.6 30 26

Spencer Rattler 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Rattler finished with 14.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 26-of-42 (61.9%), 240 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 6 Buccaneers 12.4 22-for-40 243 1 2 0 Week 7 Broncos 6.3 25-for-35 172 0 0 0 Week 8 @Chargers 6.2 12-for-24 156 0 0 0 Week 15 Commanders 9.4 10-for-21 135 1 0 0 Week 16 @Packers 4.9 15-for-30 153 0 1 0 Week 17 Raiders 13.3 20-for-36 218 1 2 0 Week 18 @Buccaneers 14.7 26-for-42 240 1 0 0

Spencer Rattler and the Saints Receiving Corps

Last year Rattler put up 1,317 passing yards (188.1 yards per game) while going 130-for-228 (57% completion percentage) and throwing for four touchdowns with five interceptions. Below is a glance at how several of Rattler's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Juwan Johnson 66 50 548 3 6 Alvin Kamara 89 68 543 2 5 Devaughn Vele 55 41 475 3 7

Want more data and analysis on Spencer Rattler? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.