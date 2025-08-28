Spencer Rattler 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler could be a fantasy option for you this coming year -- scroll down for stats and fantasy projections.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Spencer Rattler Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Rattler's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|67.2
|221
|41
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|230.6
|30
|26
Spencer Rattler 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Rattler finished with 14.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 26-of-42 (61.9%), 240 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 6
|Buccaneers
|12.4
|22-for-40
|243
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Broncos
|6.3
|25-for-35
|172
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|6.2
|12-for-24
|156
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Commanders
|9.4
|10-for-21
|135
|1
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Packers
|4.9
|15-for-30
|153
|0
|1
|0
|Week 17
|Raiders
|13.3
|20-for-36
|218
|1
|2
|0
|Week 18
|@Buccaneers
|14.7
|26-for-42
|240
|1
|0
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Spencer Rattler and the Saints Receiving Corps
Last year Rattler put up 1,317 passing yards (188.1 yards per game) while going 130-for-228 (57% completion percentage) and throwing for four touchdowns with five interceptions. Below is a glance at how several of Rattler's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Juwan Johnson
|66
|50
|548
|3
|6
|Alvin Kamara
|89
|68
|543
|2
|5
|Devaughn Vele
|55
|41
|475
|3
|7
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Spencer Rattler? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.