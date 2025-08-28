FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Jalen Coker 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Jalen Coker 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jalen Coker -- the Carolina Panthers wide receiver -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jalen Coker Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Coker's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points60.623583
2025 Projected Fantasy Points65.517570

Jalen Coker 2024 Game-by-Game

Coker accumulated 17.0 fantasy points -- four receptions, 110 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 4Bengals0.01000
Week 5@Bears6.844680
Week 6Falcons3.033300
Week 7@Commanders1.011100
Week 8@Broncos13.864781
Week 9Saints3.632360
Week 10Giants4.183410

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jalen Coker vs. Other Panthers Receivers

The Panthers ran 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Coker's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jalen Coker463247827
Xavier Legette8449497412
David Moore5732351311
Ja'Tavion Sanders433334215

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Jalen Coker? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup