Jalen Coker 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jalen Coker -- the Carolina Panthers wide receiver -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jalen Coker Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Coker's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 60.6 235 83 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 65.5 175 70

Jalen Coker 2024 Game-by-Game

Coker accumulated 17.0 fantasy points -- four receptions, 110 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Bengals 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bears 6.8 4 4 68 0 Week 6 Falcons 3.0 3 3 30 0 Week 7 @Commanders 1.0 1 1 10 0 Week 8 @Broncos 13.8 6 4 78 1 Week 9 Saints 3.6 3 2 36 0 Week 10 Giants 4.1 8 3 41 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jalen Coker vs. Other Panthers Receivers

The Panthers ran 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Coker's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jalen Coker 46 32 478 2 7 Xavier Legette 84 49 497 4 12 David Moore 57 32 351 3 11 Ja'Tavion Sanders 43 33 342 1 5

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Jalen Coker? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.