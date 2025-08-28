Jalen Coker 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jalen Coker -- the Carolina Panthers wide receiver -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him below.
Jalen Coker Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Coker's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|60.6
|235
|83
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|65.5
|175
|70
Jalen Coker 2024 Game-by-Game
Coker accumulated 17.0 fantasy points -- four receptions, 110 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 4
|Bengals
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Bears
|6.8
|4
|4
|68
|0
|Week 6
|Falcons
|3.0
|3
|3
|30
|0
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|1.0
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|13.8
|6
|4
|78
|1
|Week 9
|Saints
|3.6
|3
|2
|36
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|4.1
|8
|3
|41
|0
Jalen Coker vs. Other Panthers Receivers
The Panthers ran 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Coker's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jalen Coker
|46
|32
|478
|2
|7
|Xavier Legette
|84
|49
|497
|4
|12
|David Moore
|57
|32
|351
|3
|11
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|43
|33
|342
|1
|5
Want more data and analysis on Jalen Coker? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.