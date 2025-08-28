Jamari Thrash 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Cleveland Browns' Jamari Thrash could be an option for your fantasy squad at wide receiver this year, so continue reading, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.

Jamari Thrash Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Thrash's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 2.2 533 166 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 62.2 188 80

Jamari Thrash 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Denver Broncos -- Thrash finished with 1.1 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 11 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 11 @Saints 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 13 @Broncos 1.1 2 2 11 0 Week 15 Chiefs 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Bengals 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 17 Dolphins 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Ravens 0.0 1 0 0 0

Jamari Thrash vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns called a pass on 62.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 37.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 32nd in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Thrash's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jamari Thrash 7 3 22 0 0 Jerry Jeudy 145 90 1229 4 13 David Njoku 97 64 505 5 12 Cedric Tillman 49 29 339 3 5

