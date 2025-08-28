Jamari Thrash 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
The Cleveland Browns' Jamari Thrash could be an option for your fantasy squad at wide receiver this year, so continue reading, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.
Jamari Thrash Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Thrash's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|2.2
|533
|166
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|62.2
|188
|80
Jamari Thrash 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Denver Broncos -- Thrash finished with 1.1 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 11 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 11
|@Saints
|1.1
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 13
|@Broncos
|1.1
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Week 15
|Chiefs
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Bengals
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Dolphins
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Ravens
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Jamari Thrash vs. Other Browns Receivers
The Browns called a pass on 62.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 37.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 32nd in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Thrash's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jamari Thrash
|7
|3
|22
|0
|0
|Jerry Jeudy
|145
|90
|1229
|4
|13
|David Njoku
|97
|64
|505
|5
|12
|Cedric Tillman
|49
|29
|339
|3
|5
