FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Jamari Thrash 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Jamari Thrash 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Cleveland Browns' Jamari Thrash could be an option for your fantasy squad at wide receiver this year, so continue reading, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jamari Thrash Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Thrash's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points2.2533166
2025 Projected Fantasy Points62.218880

Jamari Thrash 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Denver Broncos -- Thrash finished with 1.1 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 11 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 11@Saints1.111110
Week 13@Broncos1.122110
Week 15Chiefs0.01000
Week 16@Bengals0.01000
Week 17Dolphins0.01000
Week 18@Ravens0.01000

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jamari Thrash vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns called a pass on 62.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 37.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 32nd in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Thrash's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jamari Thrash732200
Jerry Jeudy145901229413
David Njoku9764505512
Cedric Tillman492933935

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Jamari Thrash? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup