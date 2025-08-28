Daniel Jones 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones could be a fantasy selection for you this coming year -- see below for stats and fantasy projections.
Daniel Jones Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Jones' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|135.3
|94
|27
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|229.3
|31
|27
Daniel Jones 2024 Game-by-Game
Jones picked up 24.4 fantasy points -- 20-of-26 (76.9%), 174 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 54 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 9 versus the Washington Commanders, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Vikings
|4.9
|22-for-42
|186
|0
|2
|0
|Week 2
|@Commanders
|18.3
|16-for-28
|178
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|19.4
|24-for-34
|236
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Cowboys
|9.5
|29-for-40
|281
|0
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Seahawks
|22.1
|23-for-34
|257
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Bengals
|11.8
|22-for-41
|205
|0
|1
|0
|Week 7
|Eagles
|6.0
|14-for-21
|99
|0
|0
|0
Daniel Jones and the Colts Receiving Corps
Jones completed 63.3% of his passes to throw for 2,070 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Here's a look at how a few of Jones' potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Alec Pierce
|69
|37
|824
|7
|6
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|111
|69
|808
|3
|10
|Josh Downs
|107
|72
|803
|5
|12
