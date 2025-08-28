Daniel Jones 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones could be a fantasy selection for you this coming year -- see below for stats and fantasy projections.

Daniel Jones Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Jones' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 135.3 94 27 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 229.3 31 27

Daniel Jones 2024 Game-by-Game

Jones picked up 24.4 fantasy points -- 20-of-26 (76.9%), 174 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 54 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 9 versus the Washington Commanders, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Vikings 4.9 22-for-42 186 0 2 0 Week 2 @Commanders 18.3 16-for-28 178 2 0 0 Week 3 @Browns 19.4 24-for-34 236 2 0 0 Week 4 Cowboys 9.5 29-for-40 281 0 1 0 Week 5 @Seahawks 22.1 23-for-34 257 2 0 0 Week 6 Bengals 11.8 22-for-41 205 0 1 0 Week 7 Eagles 6.0 14-for-21 99 0 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Daniel Jones and the Colts Receiving Corps

Jones completed 63.3% of his passes to throw for 2,070 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Here's a look at how a few of Jones' potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Alec Pierce 69 37 824 7 6 Michael Pittman Jr. 111 69 808 3 10 Josh Downs 107 72 803 5 12

