Logo
NFL

Daniel Jones 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive

Daniel Jones 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones could be a fantasy selection for you this coming year -- see below for stats and fantasy projections.

Daniel Jones Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Jones' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points135.39427
2025 Projected Fantasy Points229.33127

Daniel Jones 2024 Game-by-Game

Jones picked up 24.4 fantasy points -- 20-of-26 (76.9%), 174 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 54 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 9 versus the Washington Commanders, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Vikings4.922-for-42186020
Week 2@Commanders18.316-for-28178200
Week 3@Browns19.424-for-34236200
Week 4Cowboys9.529-for-40281010
Week 5@Seahawks22.123-for-34257200
Week 6Bengals11.822-for-41205010
Week 7Eagles6.014-for-2199000

Daniel Jones and the Colts Receiving Corps

Jones completed 63.3% of his passes to throw for 2,070 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Here's a look at how a few of Jones' potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Alec Pierce693782476
Michael Pittman Jr.11169808310
Josh Downs10772803512

Want more data and analysis on Daniel Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

