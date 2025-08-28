Skyy Moore 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Skyy Moore could be a fantasy option for you in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver below.

Skyy Moore Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Moore's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 0.0 181 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 68.8 167 65

Skyy Moore 2024 Game-by-Game

Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Chargers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Saints 0.0 0 0 0 Week 7 @49ers 0.0 1 0 0 0

Skyy Moore vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers ran 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 13th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Moore's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Skyy Moore 3 0 0 0 0 George Kittle 94 78 1106 8 19 Jauan Jennings 113 77 975 6 15 Demarcus Robinson 64 31 505 7 11

