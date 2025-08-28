FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Skyy Moore 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Skyy Moore 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Skyy Moore could be a fantasy option for you in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Skyy Moore Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Moore's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points0.0181
2025 Projected Fantasy Points68.816765

Skyy Moore 2024 Game-by-Game

Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 4@Chargers0.02000
Week 5Saints0.0000
Week 7@49ers0.01000

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Skyy Moore vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers ran 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 13th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Moore's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Skyy Moore30000
George Kittle94781106819
Jauan Jennings11377975615
Demarcus Robinson6431505711

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Skyy Moore? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup