Skyy Moore 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Skyy Moore could be a fantasy option for you in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Skyy Moore Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Moore's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|0.0
|181
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|68.8
|167
|65
Skyy Moore 2024 Game-by-Game
Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@49ers
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Skyy Moore vs. Other 49ers Receivers
The 49ers ran 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 13th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Moore's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Skyy Moore
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|George Kittle
|94
|78
|1106
|8
|19
|Jauan Jennings
|113
|77
|975
|6
|15
|Demarcus Robinson
|64
|31
|505
|7
|11
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Skyy Moore? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.