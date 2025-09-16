Yankees vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Yankees vs Twins Game Info

New York Yankees (83-67) vs. Minnesota Twins (66-84)

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and YES

Yankees vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-162) | MIN: (+136)

NYY: (-162) | MIN: (+136) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-108) | MIN: +1.5 (-111)

NYY: -1.5 (-108) | MIN: +1.5 (-111) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 3-3, 3.05 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 4-5, 5.06 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Cam Schlittler (3-3) versus the Twins and Zebby Matthews (4-5). Schlittler's team is 5-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Schlittler's team has a record of 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Twins have gone 5-9-0 against the spread when Matthews starts. The Twins have a 3-2 record in Matthews' five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (56.6%)

Yankees vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -162 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs Twins Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Yankees are -108 to cover, and the Twins are -111.

Yankees vs Twins Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Yankees-Twins contest on Sept. 16, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Yankees vs Twins Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 126 games this season and have come away with the win 74 times (58.7%) in those contests.

This year New York has won 41 of 66 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 72 of their 148 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 68-80-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have won 22 of the 56 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (39.3%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Minnesota has a 6-9 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Twins have played in 145 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-69-7).

The Twins have put together a 70-75-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.3% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 163 hits and an OBP of .449 to go with a slugging percentage of .677. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .325 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .274 with 25 doubles, five triples, 28 home runs and 48 walks, while slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Trent Grisham has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .459 this season.

Jazz Chisholm has 29 home runs, 75 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has a team-high OBP (.334) and slugging percentage (.553), and paces the Twins in hits (120, while batting .271).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach's .404 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .253 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is currently 88th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brooks Lee has 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .238.

Kody Clemens is hitting .216 with 11 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 26 walks.

Yankees vs Twins Head to Head

9/15/2025: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/12/2025: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/11/2025: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/6/2024: 8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/5/2024: 9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/4/2024: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/16/2024: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/15/2024: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/14/2024: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/26/2023: 12-6 NYY (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

