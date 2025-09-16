Rangers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Texas Rangers are among the MLB teams busy on Tuesday, versus the Houston Astros.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Astros Game Info

Texas Rangers (79-72) vs. Houston Astros (82-69)

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and RSN

Rangers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-130) | HOU: (+110)

TEX: (-130) | HOU: (+110) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+138) | HOU: +1.5 (-166)

TEX: -1.5 (+138) | HOU: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Rangers) - 12-7, 3.21 ERA vs A.J. Blubaugh (Astros) - 3-1, 2.45 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Merrill Kelly (12-7) to the mound, while A.J. Blubaugh (3-1) will take the ball for the Astros. Kelly's team is 14-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kelly's team is 10-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Blubaugh has started only one game with a set spread, which the Astros failed to cover. The Astros have always been the moneyline underdog when Blubaugh starts this season.

Rangers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (50.3%)

Rangers vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Texas is a -130 favorite on the road.

Rangers vs Astros Spread

The Rangers are at the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +138 to cover the runline, with the Astros being -166.

Rangers vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Rangers-Astros on Sept. 16, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (64.3%) in those contests.

Texas has a record of 32-15 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of their 150 opportunities.

The Rangers are 82-68-0 against the spread in their 150 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline 53 total times this season. They've finished 30-23 in those games.

Houston is 18-13 (winning 58.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 150 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-78-4).

The Astros have collected a 75-75-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford leads Texas in OBP (.344) and total hits (117) this season. He's batting .245 batting average while slugging .433.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Josh Smith leads Texas in slugging percentage (.371) thanks to 34 extra-base hits. He's batting .257 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is 77th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging in MLB.

Adolis Garcia has 112 hits this season and has a slash line of .231/.274/.401.

Josh Jung has 14 home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has put up a slugging percentage of .440, a team-high for the Astros. He's batting .262 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 83rd and he is 64th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena has collected 143 hits with a .357 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .299 while slugging .462.

He is currently seventh in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Yainer Diaz has 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 20 walks while batting .257.

Christian Walker has 23 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 40 walks while batting .237.

Rangers vs Astros Head to Head

9/15/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/7/2025: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/6/2025: 11-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-0 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/5/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/13/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/12/2025: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/11/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/18/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/17/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!