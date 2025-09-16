Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (73-77) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (88-62)

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and SNET

Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-112) | TOR: (-104)

TB: (-112) | TOR: (-104) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-188) | TOR: -1.5 (+155)

TB: +1.5 (-188) | TOR: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 11-10, 3.59 ERA vs José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 9-5, 3.99 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Ryan Pepiot (11-10) to the mound, while Jose Berrios (9-5) will get the nod for the Blue Jays. Pepiot and his team have a record of 10-18-0 against the spread when he starts. Pepiot's team has a record of 9-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have a 17-12-0 ATS record in Berrios' 29 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Berrios' starts this season, and they went 9-3 in those games.

Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (51.6%)

Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The Rays vs Blue Jays moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -112 favorite, while Toronto is a -104 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Blue Jays are +155 to cover, while the Rays are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Rays-Blue Jays contest on Sept. 16, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (56.5%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 39-30 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 63 of their 145 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays are 63-82-0 against the spread in their 145 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog 73 total times this season. They've gone 41-32 in those games.

Toronto has a record of 35-29 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (54.7%).

In the 149 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 81 times (81-62-6).

The Blue Jays are 87-62-0 ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 148 hits, which leads Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .260 with 72 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .301 and a slugging percentage of .541.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has a slash line of .295/.356/.479 this season and a team-best OPS of .835.

His batting average ranks 10th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 27th, and his slugging percentage 31st.

Diaz brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a double, two home runs, five walks and three RBIs.

Brandon Lowe is batting .256 with a .471 slugging percentage and 75 RBI this year.

Chandler Simpson is batting .291 with a .324 OBP and 23 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has accumulated a team-high .395 on-base percentage. He's batting .301 and slugging .490.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage is third, and he is 24th in slugging.

George Springer leads his team with 136 hits. He has a batting average of .302 while slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .394.

His batting average is fifth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Ernie Clement has 31 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 24 walks while batting .279.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .291 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 45 walks.

Rays vs Blue Jays Head to Head

9/15/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2025: 13-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/24/2025: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/23/2025: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/15/2025: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/14/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/13/2025: 11-9 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-9 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/22/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/21/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/20/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

